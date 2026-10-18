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Traffic Light Upgrade Targets Na'ural-Salam Street Intersection On Monday

Traffic Light Upgrade Targets Na'ural-Salam Street Intersection On Monday


Date: 2026-10-18 09:15:36

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) - Ministry of Public Works and Housing announced on Sunday a traffic signal modification at the Na'ur–Al-Salam Street (Al-Dukhan intersection), starting Monday, to improve road safety for commuters traveling from Amman's Na'ur district toward Al-Salam Street and Western Madaba Road.

In a statement, the ministry said traffic coming from Na'ur via the side road toward Al-Salam Street will now be controlled by the traffic signal alongside Dead Sea-bound main road traffic.

The upgrade seeks to provide a "safer, more organized" crossing route for residents heading toward Western Madaba Road and Al-Salam Street leading into Amman.

The ministry urged drivers to follow the updated traffic signals and drive with caution to ensure public safety.

//Petra// HA

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Jordan News Agency

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