Czech Companies Interested In Ukraine's Reconstruction Chamber Of Commerce Representative

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Tomas Kopecny, Special Representative for Ukraine at the Czech Chamber of Commerce, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Czech exports to Ukraine are growing and will continue to grow. Exports also essentially mean participation in reconstruction projects. This means that Czech companies are getting involved and investing in Ukraine," Kopecny said.

According to him, Czech businesses are showing considerable interest in Ukraine's reconstruction, despite the fact that Czech partners do not expect peace or a ceasefire agreement in the near future.

Kopecny noted that during the first four years of Russia's full-scale war, Czech entrepreneurs had repeatedly visited Ukraine on business missions. Several such visits have also taken place this year, including a business mission to Dnipro focused on the construction of shelters.

At the same time, Czech companies are developing partnerships with Ukrainian businesses in the Czech Republic itself, he said. In October, a delegation representing more than ten Ukrainian technology and industrial companies, universities, research institutions and clusters took part in the MSV 2026 International Engineering Fair in Brno.

Helping Ukraine is in Czechia's national interest – Czech general

By the end of the year, the Czech Chamber of Commerce plans to organize two more large-scale missions involving dozens of entrepreneurs from several cities.

A major business mission to Ukraine led by Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek is scheduled for November.

"This mission is the culmination of previous initiatives, while also involving state representatives at the highest possible level. [...] Dozens of entrepreneurs are expected to take part in the mission," Kopecny said.

He identified energy, infrastructure and agriculture as the main areas of cooperation.

The delegation will include companies that are major producers and investors in the energy sector, including Moravske naftove doly (MND), RSJ, Gentec and Agregat. Skoda Transportation is actively involved in infrastructure projects, while Czech company Agromino operates in Ukraine's agricultural sector.

Kopecny also noted that earlier this year, Deputy Prime Minister Havlicek described Ukraine as an important partner for the Czech Republic, and that these statements have been accompanied by concrete steps. He expressed hope that the security situation would allow the planned events to go ahead.

"The government is taking only slightly fewer practical steps than its predecessor. For example, the budget for funds intended to help rebuild Ukraine has been increased, whether through guarantee programs or export insurance. [...] The Czech government is actually supporting these companies when it comes to civilian cooperation. They simply do not talk about it because they have chosen this policy," he said.

As previously reported, Ukraine and the Czech Republic remain in contact on further steps to develop cooperation, particularly in infrastructure reconstruction and joint projects to restore local communities.