Fire At Volyn Enterprise Contained After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said this on Facebook.

“A private enterprise in the Kamin-Kashyrskyi district caught fire again as a result of an enemy strike,” the statement said.

Firefighters have contained the blaze. Efforts to fully extinguish it are ongoing. Due to the threat of further attacks, the work had to be suspended several times.

SES specialists tested the air. No concentrations of hazardous substances exceeding permissible levels were detected outside the enterprise.

No casualties have been reported, according to preliminary information.

Russian forcescritical infrastructure facility in Dnipro

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 18, Russian forces struck an industrial enterprise in Manevychі, Volyn region. Due to the large-scale fire, village head Oleksandr Havryliuk urged residents of some areas to leave their homes.