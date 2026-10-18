MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A while ago, France spoke about a path toward the "normalization of relations" between Baku and Paris after decades of deep tension between the two countries. French authorities made this statement following the presidential pardon of French citizen Martin Ryan by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on September 23, 2026. Ryan had been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of espionage. But what is happening now? The homeland of Napoleon once again lashes out with insults toward Azerbaijan. Whenever Baku takes one step forward, Paris takes two steps back.

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, in a speech on October 13 at the OECD Global Forum on Strengthening Trust and Democracy, once again made unfounded claims against Azerbaijan. These accusations reflect that the French side still cannot abandon the rhetoric of confrontation in relations with Azerbaijan.

But what has Azerbaijan done to displease such a "democratic" France? Paris unjustly accuses Azerbaijan of interfering in the struggles of peoples living in New Caledonia and other French overseas territories for their rights. It is always easier to blame others than to look for reasons within oneself. For centuries, France was one of the world's largest colonial powers. It controlled territories across Africa, Asia, North and South America, the Caribbean, Oceania, and the Indian Ocean. Colonial rule was marked by exploitation of natural resources, restriction of local populations' rights, and suppression of independence movements. Although most former colonies gained independence in the 20th century, debates about the legacy of colonialism and France's ongoing influence continue to this day.

Azerbaijan participates in this history only through international discussion of colonial legacy. In particular, the Baku Initiative on Decolonization, launched in 2023, aims to draw attention to the problems of territories still under the control of other states and to support the right of peoples to self-determination. But dear French friends, since when has speaking the truth become illegal? French officials who talk about democracy, human rights, and the rule of law would do well first to focus on the consistent application of these principles in France's own policies.

Additionally, France has remained a consistent supporter of Armenia for many decades. This is reflected in political backing of Yerevan, military-technical cooperation, and official French statements about the situation in the South Caucasus. Baku has repeatedly expressed concern that this approach undermines Paris's role as a neutral mediator in the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement and could affect peace in the South Caucasus.

For many years, Azerbaijan sought to cultivate a pragmatic relationship with France. Paris was seen not only as a leading European power but also as a potential cultural and economic bridge. Azerbaijani investments in French art and architecture, cooperation with energy companies, and regular diplomatic dialogue all underscored this desire for balance. Yet from Baku's perspective, every step toward friendship was met with French retreat - especially after the Second Karabakh War in 2020 when Azerbaijan regained control over long-occupied territories.

Repeated French political concerns for Armenia have eroded the neutrality once associated with Paris's role in the OSCE Minsk Group. French statements often emphasize Armenian grievances while ignoring the destruction of Azerbaijani cities and heritage over the three decades of occupation.

France's persistent framing of Armenia as a "victim" contrasts with Azerbaijan's growing international legitimacy. Over the past three years, Baku has engaged in border delimitation talks and promoted a peace agenda, including through European intermediaries. Even French President Emmanuel Macron, during his brief meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Copenhagen last year, acknowledged progress in normalization.

Earlier this year, President Ilham Aliyev expressed Baku's readiness to reset relations with France after years of mounting political tensions between the two countries.

According to statistics from the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, French exports to Azerbaijan in 2025 exceeded 311 million euros. French investments have had a long-standing presence in the country. The Franco-Azerbaijani University UFAZ celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2026. Thus, despite the political crisis, the economic, educational, and institutional foundation of relations between the two countries remains intact. All this shows that Azerbaijan's significance for France goes far beyond the Armenian context.

In this situation, a reasonable question arises: how sincere is Paris's desire for normalization if, even after concrete steps from Baku, French officials continue to use accusatory rhetoric?

For Azerbaijan, it is fundamentally important that France views the South Caucasus not through the lens of its own preferences and long-standing support for Yerevan but based on the real interests of regional stability. No less telling is France's attitude toward the Baku Initiative on Decolonization. Azerbaijan should not be forced to abandon international discussions on self-determination simply because this topic displeases Paris. If France truly considers democratic principles universal, it is logical to expect that the right of peoples to express their political demands will be given equal attention, wherever they live.

Baku has already shown readiness to take steps that could open the door to dialogue. Now much depends on whether Paris will respond to this readiness with concrete actions.