Thumbay Puts Camel Science Centre Stage, Honours 12 Leaders in Animal Health

(MENAFN- healthmagazine) Ajman, UAE, 17 October 2026: The Thumbay College of Veterinary Medicine and Gulf Medical University today brought together scientists, veterinarians and industry leaders at Thumbay Medicity for Advances in Camel Science, a multidisciplinary international seminar on camel health, reproduction, surgery and rehabilitation. Organized with Dubai Camel Hospital and Dubai Camel Reproduction Center, the seminar was held in the presence of Chief Guest, H.E. Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ruler's Court, Ajman, and Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group.

In the UAE, the camel is far more than an animal. It carried goods along the region’s trade routes and shaped its heritage, and today it sits at the heart of racing, camel milk, tourism and food security. Protecting its health is a matter of science and of culture. That idea ran through the day, as clinicians, researchers, reproduction specialists, surgeons and rehabilitation experts shared what they are seeing in the field, the lab and on the farm. The seminar also welcomed students and early-career veterinarians learning alongside the people leading the work.

The ceremony also honoured twelve leaders from government, research laboratories, camel and equine hospitals, industry, law enforcement and academia whose careers have shaped veterinary science and animal health in the UAE and beyond. Guests were given a first look at the new Thumbay Veterinary Hospital, now under construction, which will carry Thumbay’s commitment to healthcare for people and animals.

The seminar closed with two announcements. On 10 and 11 November 2026, the college will host AnimalProfi, an international veterinary conference on companion animal medicine, organized with Gulf Medical University, Nita-Farm, GOZL UAE & Oman, and Zooinform. The college also unveiled two hands-on Equine Skills certificate courses with Dubai Equine Hospital: Equi-Aid, covering equine emergency first aid and stabilisation, and Hoof-Pro, covering practical equine farriery and hoof care.

Together, the seminar and its announcements mark a clear direction. Thumbay has spent nearly three decades training the people who care for the nation's health. It is now building the same depth in animal health, from the camel that defines the region’s past to the companion animals that share people’s homes. For more information and admissions please visit the site.

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