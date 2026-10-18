Thumbay Hospital Fujairah Successfully Treats Complex 4–cm Staghorn Kidney Stone Using Advanced Non-Invasive Lithotripsy
(MENAFN- healthmagazine) Fujairah, UAE – October, 2026 – Thumbay Hospital Fujairah has reported a successful clinical outcome following the non-invasive treatment of a complex 4–cm staghorn kidney stone in a 46-year-old patient, further demonstrating the hospital’s advanced urology services in the region.
The procedure was led by Dr Shahid Ali, a specialist urologist, who used targeted extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) to fragment the large stone into fine particles, providing the patient with a minimally invasive treatment option.
Staghorn calculi are large, complex kidney stones that occupy the renal pelvis and branch into the renal calyces. Due to their size and shape, they present substantial clinical challenges and traditionally require open or invasive endoscopic procedures. In this case, thorough preprocedural imaging and a tailored care plan enabled the clinical team to use shock wave therapy, preserving renal function without surgical incisions.
Dr. Shahid Ali said, “Managing a 4–cm staghorn stone through non-invasive techniques requires precise acoustic targeting and individualized treatment protocols. Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy delivers focused shock waves to break stones into smaller fragments that may pass naturally. This approach may help reduce procedural risks and support recovery while prioritizing patient safety and comfort while prioritizing patient safety and comfort.”
Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of the Healthcare Division at Thumbay Group, said, “Delivering high-quality, specialized medical care close to home remains central to our vision across Thumbay Healthcare. The successful management of complex cases such as this at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah reflects the expertise of our urology team and our commitment to adopting advanced therapeutic technologies. We remain focused on expanding our specialized services while maintaining patient safety, comfort, and clinical excellence at the core of our operations.”
The Urology Department at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah provides comprehensive care for a wide range of urinary tract conditions. Services include the management of kidney and ureteric stones, laser lithotripsy, stent procedures, prostate care, and minimally invasive urological treatments. Supported by modern diagnostic facilities and experienced specialists, Thumbay Hospital Fujairah continues to provide healthcare services to patients and families across the region.
The procedure was led by Dr Shahid Ali, a specialist urologist, who used targeted extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) to fragment the large stone into fine particles, providing the patient with a minimally invasive treatment option.
Staghorn calculi are large, complex kidney stones that occupy the renal pelvis and branch into the renal calyces. Due to their size and shape, they present substantial clinical challenges and traditionally require open or invasive endoscopic procedures. In this case, thorough preprocedural imaging and a tailored care plan enabled the clinical team to use shock wave therapy, preserving renal function without surgical incisions.
Dr. Shahid Ali said, “Managing a 4–cm staghorn stone through non-invasive techniques requires precise acoustic targeting and individualized treatment protocols. Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy delivers focused shock waves to break stones into smaller fragments that may pass naturally. This approach may help reduce procedural risks and support recovery while prioritizing patient safety and comfort while prioritizing patient safety and comfort.”
Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of the Healthcare Division at Thumbay Group, said, “Delivering high-quality, specialized medical care close to home remains central to our vision across Thumbay Healthcare. The successful management of complex cases such as this at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah reflects the expertise of our urology team and our commitment to adopting advanced therapeutic technologies. We remain focused on expanding our specialized services while maintaining patient safety, comfort, and clinical excellence at the core of our operations.”
The Urology Department at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah provides comprehensive care for a wide range of urinary tract conditions. Services include the management of kidney and ureteric stones, laser lithotripsy, stent procedures, prostate care, and minimally invasive urological treatments. Supported by modern diagnostic facilities and experienced specialists, Thumbay Hospital Fujairah continues to provide healthcare services to patients and families across the region.
healthmagazine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment