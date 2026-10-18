Wildlife Conservation Biologist and PhD Candidate, Concordia University

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Mikaela Gerwing is a wildlife conservation biologist and a PhD candidate at Concordia University, Montreal. Her research focus is threefold: the rehabilitation and reintroduction of bearded capuchin monkeys in the Brazilian Caatinga, human-wildlife coexistence in the area of release, and the effectiveness and ethical integrity of wildlife rescue centres in the areas of animal welfare, human welfare and conservation. Mikaela holds an MS in Nonprofit Management from Columbia University, New York (2022) and a BSc. in Natural Resources Conservation, Global Perspectives from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver (2019). Mikaela worked as a conservation biologist and the volunteer coordinator for Taricaya Eco Reserve and Rescue Center in the Madre de Dios region of Peru for two years. Throughout her career, she has worked and volunteered in wildlife conservation and rehabilitation in four continents with countless animals and hopes to one day open and operate a nonprofit wildlife rescue center.



2023–present PhD Candidate, Concordia University

2021–2022 MS Student, Columbia University 2019–2021 Conservation Biologist, Taricaya Eco Reserve



2022 Columbia University, MS Nonprofit Management 2019 University of British Columbia, BSc. Natural Resources Conservation, Global Perspectives



2025 FRQNT Doctoral Research Scholarship Role: Funding Source: Fonds de Recherche du Québec Nature et Technologies

2023 NSERC Canada CGS M Role: Funding Source: NSERC

2023 Miriam Aaron Roland Graduate Fellowship Role: Funding Source: Concordia University 2022 LEADS Create Role: Funding Source: NSERC Create

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