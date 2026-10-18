Mikaela Gerwing
- Wildlife Conservation Biologist and PhD Candidate, Concordia University
Mikaela Gerwing is a wildlife conservation biologist and a PhD candidate at Concordia University, Montreal. Her research focus is threefold: the rehabilitation and reintroduction of bearded capuchin monkeys in the Brazilian Caatinga, human-wildlife coexistence in the area of release, and the effectiveness and ethical integrity of wildlife rescue centres in the areas of animal welfare, human welfare and conservation. Mikaela holds an MS in Nonprofit Management from Columbia University, New York (2022) and a BSc. in Natural Resources Conservation, Global Perspectives from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver (2019). Mikaela worked as a conservation biologist and the volunteer coordinator for Taricaya Eco Reserve and Rescue Center in the Madre de Dios region of Peru for two years. Throughout her career, she has worked and volunteered in wildlife conservation and rehabilitation in four continents with countless animals and hopes to one day open and operate a nonprofit wildlife rescue center.Experience
- 2023–present PhD Candidate, Concordia University 2021–2022 MS Student, Columbia University 2019–2021 Conservation Biologist, Taricaya Eco Reserve
- 2022 Columbia University, MS Nonprofit Management 2019 University of British Columbia, BSc. Natural Resources Conservation, Global Perspectives
- 2025 FRQNT Doctoral Research Scholarship Role: Funding Source: Fonds de Recherche du Québec Nature et Technologies 2023 NSERC Canada CGS M Role: Funding Source: NSERC 2023 Miriam Aaron Roland Graduate Fellowship Role: Funding Source: Concordia University 2022 LEADS Create Role: Funding Source: NSERC Create
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment