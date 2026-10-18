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Jay Timothy Dolmage

Jay Timothy Dolmage


Date: 2026-10-18 09:14:09

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of English, University of Waterloo
Profile Articles

I am committed to disability rights in my scholarship, service, and teaching. My work brings together rhetoric, writing, disability studies, and critical pedagogy. My first book, entitled Disability Rhetoric, was published with Syracuse University Press in 2014. Academic Ableism: Disability and Higher Education was published with Michigan University Press in 2017 and is available in an open-access version online. Disabled Upon Arrival: Eugenics, Immigration, and the Construction of Race and Disability was published in 2018 with Ohio State University Press. I am the Founding Editor of the Canadian Journal of Disability Studies.

Experience
  • –present Professor of English, University of Waterloo
Education
  • 2004 Miami University of Ohio, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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