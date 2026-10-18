550,000 Take Part France Protests, 400 Arrested: Minister

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

PARIS, Oct 18 (NNN-Xinhua) -- French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Saturday that about 550,000 people had taken part in protests across France, reported Xinhua.

Speaking to French broadcaster BFMTV, Nunez condemned the violence during the demonstrations, saying that about 400 people had been arrested and 60 members of the security forces injured on Saturday.

According to French media reports, the demonstrations brought together farmers, climate activists, trade unions and students, who voiced concerns over fuel prices, the cost of living, education and public services.

Nunez reported numerous attacks on public buildings, police stations and businesses during the demonstrations.

He cited break-ins or attempted break-ins at town halls in Marseille, Lille, Calais and Angers, as well as incidents at prefectures, notably in Bordeaux.

He also said opportunistic offenders had taken advantage of the demonstrations to loot shops in several cities.

The protests disrupted public transport. Paris transport operator RATP announced on its website that services on more than 10 metro lines had been temporarily suspended and several stations closed.

The Louvre Museum announced a limit on visitor numbers on Saturday, while the art museum, Musée de l'Orangerie, admitted only visitors with reservations.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on the social media platform X that there was no place for violence, adding that“those who have engaged in destruction, attacked government offices and businesses, and even looted our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished”.

Macron also expressed his support for law enforcement officers, saying that“we will stand united against those who sow chaos, whose only goal is to tear down our institutions and who prevent others from peacefully expressing their grievances”.

--NNN-XINHUA