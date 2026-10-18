SOFEX Starts the Countdown to the 15th Edition of its Exhibition
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) SOFEX Jordan has announced that preparations for the 15th edition of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) have been completed. Held under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the event will take place from 27–29 October 2026 at the Aqaba International Exhibition Center (AIEC).
As noted by SOFEX’s management, this edition underscores SOFEX's evolution into one of the world's leading platforms for advancing collaboration, innovation, and strategic dialogue across the global defense and security sectors. Today, it remains the only exhibition and conference in the Middle East and North Africa dedicated exclusively to special operations forces and homeland security. SOFEX also contributes to positioning Aqaba as a leading logistics hub and an integrated global destination.
Building on its legacy, the 2026 edition will introduce expanded opportunities for engagement through enhanced networking platforms, a greater focus on emerging defense technologies, and dedicated spaces highlighting critical domains such as cybersecurity. The event will also feature expanded exhibition space to accommodate growing international participation and showcase an even broader range of cutting-edge defense and security solutions.
For the first time, "SOFEX" 2026 will also welcome members of the public, providing a unique opportunity to experience one of the region's most influential defense and security events firsthand. The Middle East Special Operations Commanders Conference (MESOC), the crown jewel of the event’s opening day and previously reserved for military attendees, will take place on 26 October and will be open to ticket holders.
Commenting on the announcement, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Eng. Ayman Ahmad Al Batran, Chairman of the Board of "SOFEX" Jordan, said, “SOFEX has always served as a trusted platform connecting governments, armed forces, industry leaders, and innovators from around the world. As defense and security priorities continue to evolve, international collaboration has become more important than ever. The 15th edition reflects our commitment to fostering strategic partnerships, advancing dialogue, and showcasing the technologies and capabilities that will shape the future of global security. It also reinforces Jordan's role as a regional hub for cooperation, innovation, and constructive engagement across the defense and security sectors.”
This year’s event is expected to bring more than 25,000 specialized visitors, over 450 official delegates representing more than 70 countries, and more than 400 exhibitors from 37 countries expected to attend, including the first-time participation of Slovakia, Australia and Norway. This builds on its previous success in attracting over 11,000 specialized visitors, more than 400 official delegates representing 73 countries, further reaffirming its standing as one of the region's leading defense and security exhibitions.
As noted by SOFEX’s management, this edition underscores SOFEX's evolution into one of the world's leading platforms for advancing collaboration, innovation, and strategic dialogue across the global defense and security sectors. Today, it remains the only exhibition and conference in the Middle East and North Africa dedicated exclusively to special operations forces and homeland security. SOFEX also contributes to positioning Aqaba as a leading logistics hub and an integrated global destination.
Building on its legacy, the 2026 edition will introduce expanded opportunities for engagement through enhanced networking platforms, a greater focus on emerging defense technologies, and dedicated spaces highlighting critical domains such as cybersecurity. The event will also feature expanded exhibition space to accommodate growing international participation and showcase an even broader range of cutting-edge defense and security solutions.
For the first time, "SOFEX" 2026 will also welcome members of the public, providing a unique opportunity to experience one of the region's most influential defense and security events firsthand. The Middle East Special Operations Commanders Conference (MESOC), the crown jewel of the event’s opening day and previously reserved for military attendees, will take place on 26 October and will be open to ticket holders.
Commenting on the announcement, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Eng. Ayman Ahmad Al Batran, Chairman of the Board of "SOFEX" Jordan, said, “SOFEX has always served as a trusted platform connecting governments, armed forces, industry leaders, and innovators from around the world. As defense and security priorities continue to evolve, international collaboration has become more important than ever. The 15th edition reflects our commitment to fostering strategic partnerships, advancing dialogue, and showcasing the technologies and capabilities that will shape the future of global security. It also reinforces Jordan's role as a regional hub for cooperation, innovation, and constructive engagement across the defense and security sectors.”
This year’s event is expected to bring more than 25,000 specialized visitors, over 450 official delegates representing more than 70 countries, and more than 400 exhibitors from 37 countries expected to attend, including the first-time participation of Slovakia, Australia and Norway. This builds on its previous success in attracting over 11,000 specialized visitors, more than 400 official delegates representing 73 countries, further reaffirming its standing as one of the region's leading defense and security exhibitions.
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