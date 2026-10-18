Turkish President Congratulates Azerbaijan On Restoration Of Independence Day (PHOTO)
The Turkish president shared the message on social media.
“On behalf of my country and my people, I sincerely congratulate our friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence. I extend my greetings to my brother, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and to my Azerbaijani brothers, with whom we have always stood together through sorrow and joy,” the post reads.
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