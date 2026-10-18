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Turkish President Congratulates Azerbaijan On Restoration Of Independence Day (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-18 08:46:21

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has congratulated Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence.

The Turkish president shared the message on social media.

“On behalf of my country and my people, I sincerely congratulate our friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence. I extend my greetings to my brother, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and to my Azerbaijani brothers, with whom we have always stood together through sorrow and joy,” the post reads.



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Trend News Agency

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