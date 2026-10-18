Munsiyari Emerges As Trout Fish Farming Hub In Himalayan Region

MENAFN - IANS) Munsiyari (Uttarakhand), Oct 18 (IANS) Munsiyari in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, with its glacial streams of the Gori Ganga and ideal water temperature, has emerged as a hub for rainbow trout culture, Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi said on Sunday.

On a visit to the Swayatt Sehkarita, Namjala Trout Farm, Munsyari, as part of the Centre's efforts to strengthen trout farming in Uttarakhand and other Himalayan regions, the Secretary interacted with fish farmers who shared their experiences and insights on trout farming in the region.

While reviewing the progress of coldwater aquaculture development in the Himalayan region, he appreciated the pioneering role of local cooperatives in adopting rainbow trout farming as a sustainable livelihood option.

Uttarakhand's Department of Fisheries is exporting trout to Nepal and also supplying it to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) under an MoU entered into between the Uttarakhand government and the paramilitary force.

The Centre has notified 34 fisheries clusters across the country. Pithoragarh has been notified as a Cold Water Fisheries Cluster under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), with significant potential to strengthen fisheries cooperatives, enhance livelihood opportunities and promote sustainable fisheries development in the Himalayan region.

The Secretary highlighted that coldwater fisheries in hilly states such as Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh are of strategic importance for livelihood diversification, nutritional security, and export potential.

He emphasised that the Centre, under the PMMSY, has invested over Rs 2,299 crore in coldwater regions, supporting raceways, hatcheries, feed mills, cold storages, and post‐harvest infrastructure.

India's coldwater fisheries are concentrated in six hilly states and UTs -- Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. These regions, with their glaciated rivers, high‐altitude lakes, and pristine streams, provide ideal ecological conditions for rainbow trout and other high‐value coldwater species. Under PMMSY, more than 5,600 raceways, 54 hatcheries, 293 cold storages, and 260 feed mills have been sanctioned across these states. Trout production has grown six‐fold in the last decade, reaching nearly 5,000 MT annually, with Uttarakhand achieving its first international export to Nepal in June 2026.

In Uttarakhand, projects worth Rs 317 crore have been sanctioned, including modern fish markets, landing centres, and an integrated aquapark at Sitarganj. The state has also launched the Trout Protsahan Yojna with an outlay of Rs 170 crore, aiming to establish 1,500 raceways, 100 mini hatcheries, and 600 cold‐storage facilities by 2028–29.

The Secretary commended the role of ICAR‐Central Institute of Coldwater Fisheries Research (DCFR), Bhimtal, in introducing rainbow trout to Munsiyari and providing scientific support in seed production, disease management, and farmer training. He also appreciated the historic achievement of Uttarakhand's first trout export to Nepal in June 2026, which has opened new avenues for international trade.

The visit also underscored the socio‐economic impact of trout farming in border villages, providing livelihood diversification, eco‐tourism opportunities, and assured institutional market linkages with the ITBP.

He underlined that coldwater aquaculture is not only enhancing farmers' incomes but also contributing to eco‐tourism, conservation of endangered species like Mahseer, and strengthening border village economies.