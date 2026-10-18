Punjab BJP Chief To Don Black Turban Till Family Of Slain Anti-Drug Activist Gets Justice

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 18 (IANS) Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Kewal Singh Dhillon said on Sunday that he would wear a black turban until justice is delivered in the murder case of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

He began wearing a black turban to register his protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.

On Saturday, Dhillon joined the ongoing protest in Mansa town, demanding justice for Jhota.

During his visit, he appealed to the people of Punjab to register their protest by wearing black turbans and black dupattas and carrying black flags until justice is delivered.

Jhota's father, Bhim Singh, and the people participating in the protest accepted his appeal.

"What has happened to a young man who raised his voice against drugs has deeply shaken the people of Punjab. A young man who was fighting to save Punjab's youth from drugs was brutally murdered. This is not merely the murder of Parvinder Singh; it is also a murder of law and order in Punjab," Dhillon said.

He added that he had joined the protest as a member of the bereaved family's extended family.

There, Dhillon had urged people to register their protest against what he described as an "insensitive" and "unresponsive government" by wearing black and carrying black flags.

He has now started wearing a black turban himself and will continue to do so until justice is delivered.

Dhillon said the black turban was not merely a piece of clothing but a symbol of protest against the AAP government's failure.

He appealed to all Punjabis to unite and stand up for the aggrieved family.

He said that peaceful protests and the struggle for justice would continue until the family received full justice.

"The BJP stands firmly with the family and will raise its voice for justice at every level," he added.

The Punjab BJP President said that instead of curbing drugs, the AAP government was trying to silence those who raised their voices against the menace.

He added that Gulzar Singh of Toor Banjara, who had spoken out against drugs, was earlier driven to suicide, followed by the murder of Jhota.

Subsequently, Bikramjit Singh from Mari Pannwan village in Gurdaspur was also murdered, Dhillon added.

He said the state government had completely failed to curb drugs and safeguard Punjab's interests.

He demanded that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann take moral responsibility for the AAP government's failure and resign immediately.

He warned that the people of Punjab would no longer tolerate the AAP government.