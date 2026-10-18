The Fed Has A Problem It Can't Fix - And Stocks May Be The Surprising Winner, According To IO Fund



The core problem, according to IO Fund, is that the Fed has less room to maneuver than it did during previous inflationary periods.

The U.S. has roughly $40 trillion in debt, while interest payments already consume about 21% of federal tax receipts, the firm stated. IO Fund said that while higher interest rates can help restrain inflation, they also increase the government's borrowing costs, potentially widening the deficit and forcing even more borrowing.

The Federal Reserve is facing an increasingly difficult balancing act as Treasury yields surge, inflation pressures persist and the U.S. government's debt burden limits how aggressively policymakers can respond.

Despite this, the same forces creating near-term volatility may not be enough to derail the broader stock market rally, according to IO Fund analysts.

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to roughly 5.35% earlier this month, its highest intraday level since 2002, while semiconductor stocks have fallen about 10% as investors reassess risk.

Analysts at IO Fund expect more volatility in the near term but argue that resilient economic growth could ultimately put a floor under equities.

The Fed Is Trapped By A Growing Debt Problem

The core problem, according to IO Fund, is that the Fed has less room to maneuver than it did during previous inflationary periods. The U.S. has roughly $40 trillion in debt, while interest payments already consume about 21% of federal tax receipts, the firm stated.

Higher interest rates can help restrain inflation, but they also increase the government's borrowing costs, potentially widening the deficit and forcing even more borrowing. The firm stated that creates a fiscal-dominance problem, where fiscal pressures increasingly constrain monetary policy.

“In our view, no matter what the Fed does, it will likely increase inflation due to the massive deficits we are running. This effectively removes the Fed as the primary driver of monetary policy in exchange for the Treasury,” IO Fund added.

The firm explained that a stronger dollar can tighten global liquidity because foreign governments and companies with dollar-denominated debt need more of their local currencies to service those obligations.

Why Stocks Could Still Win

Despite the bond-market turmoil, IO Fund believes the U.S. economy remains strong enough to prevent a sustained bear market in equities.

The firm pointed to domestic private demand, which grew at a 9.5% annualized rate in the second quarter (Q2). Roughly half of that growth was real, at 4.6% after inflation, according to the report, which noted that consumer spending, not AI-related business investment, was the biggest contributor to Q2 economic growth.

Consumer spending's contribution to real GDP growth jumped from 0.5 percentage points in Q1 to 2.5 percentage points in Q2, while business investment contributed 1.2 percentage points, according to IO Fund. It added that this strength could give equities the cushion they need even as higher yields increase the discount rate applied to future earnings.

“It is unlikely to see the start of a meaningful bear market in equities when growth is this robust,” the firm added.

IO Fund sees the current environment less as the beginning of a prolonged stock-market downturn and more as a correction within a broader secular bull market. The firm expects AI to remain a key driver and believes strong earnings growth could ultimately offset the pressure from higher yields.

“As long as growth remains robust, and AI earnings remain promising, earnings should outpace the higher discount rate, and we can see yields and stocks go up together,” IO Fund concluded.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, declined 0.26%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) edged lower by 0.27%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) fell 0.21%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S & P 500 ETF was in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) gained 0.1% on Friday, while the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) rose 0.08%.

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