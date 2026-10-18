FIFA President Infantino Meets BFF Officials During Dhaka Stopover

FIFA president Gianni Infantino made a stopover in Dhaka on his way to Bhutan from Morocco. During this time, a delegation from the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), led by its President Tabith Awal, met with him. Discussions in this brief meeting centred on the development of football in Bangladesh, FIFA's assistance, and future collaboration between the two parties.

Details of the Stopover

Infantino arrived in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon. His special flight landed in Dhaka en route to Bhutan from Rabat, Morocco. He later boarded another aircraft and departed for Bhutan. BFF President Tabith Awal welcomed him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Several top officials of the federation were also present.

BFF President on the Meeting

Following the meeting, Tabith Awal told a press conference that the discussion with the FIFA President was informal and brief. They discussed how Bangladesh could work more closely with FIFA in the future. Additionally, talks covered Bangladesh's participation in various international tournaments and expanding opportunities to play against teams from other confederations.

Development Projects and Funding

The BFF President noted that utilising funds under FIFA's Forward Programme and advancing proposed development projects were brought up during the meeting. He also informed the FIFA President about the allocation of 15 acres of land for football infrastructure development in Bangladesh and taking over the management of two stadiums. He expressed hope that once work on these projects begins, it will create an opportunity to invite Infantino on an official visit to Bangladesh.

Tabith Awal stated that they remain optimistic about receiving FIFA's assistance for the development of football in Bangladesh. Initiatives regarding the use of solar and renewable energy in stadiums, as well as making sports mandatory in schools, were also discussed. However, the BFF President clarified that neither the upcoming FIFA election nor any specific tournament was discussed during the meeting.

In his view, Infantino returns with a clearer picture of Bangladesh's football progress, which may pave the way for greater cooperation from FIFA in the future.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)