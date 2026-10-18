Finn Allen Could Match Abhishek Sharma's 30-Ball Ton: Abhishek Nayar

Former Indian cricketer and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said that it is possible that explosive New Zealand opener Finn Allen could match Abhishek Sharma's record-breaking 30-ball century during the five-match T20I series at home, pointing out to the Kiwi star's six-hitting abilities and how small ground dimensions of NZ suit his game.

The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will begin from November 22 onwards, with the first T20I at Christchurch. The T20I series will be a battle between two of the most fiery T20I openers, Abhishek Sharma and Finn Allen. Abhishek owns the fastest T20I century by a player from a Test-playing nation, having scored it against Afghanistan earlier this year. Finn Allen's 33-ball ton against South Africa was the fastest century across ICC T20 and 50-over World Cups.

Why Finn Allen is 'lethal and dangerous' in New Zealand

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Out or Not Out', JioStar expert Nayar said it is possible that Allen could get to match Abhishek's record-breaking century. "In their conditions, Finn Allen is a very lethal and dangerous player because the boundaries are small. The ground dimensions, pitches and bounce in New Zealand suit his game. He is the kind of player who, if he gets going, makes it very difficult for the opposition to stop the runs because he hits sixes, not boundaries. And when the ground dimensions are small, that kind of player can often score those quick hundreds, which he has done in the past. So, I have a feeling that it is possible. I am not saying it will happen, but it is possible," said the former Indian assistant coach.

Allen vs Sharma: A Statistical Comparison

The 27-year-old Allen has played 62 T20Is for NZ, scoring 1,663 runs in 61 innings at an average of 28.67 and a strike rate of over 170, with three centuries and seven fifties. In 26 T20Is in New Zealand, Allen has made 737 runs in 26 matches and innings at an average of 29.48 and a strike rate of 175.89, with a century and four fifties. This year in T20Is, Allen has scored 378 runs in 10 matches and nine innings at an average of 54.00, with a strike rate of over 202, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 100*. In 53 T20s this year, Allen has scored 1,496 runs in 52 innings at an average of 31.16 and a strike rate of 180.67, including three centuries and six fifties.

In 34 T20Is this year, Abhishek has scored 956 runs at an average of 28.96 and a strike rate of 201.68, including a century and eight fifties. This year, he became the sixth Indian to reach the 2,000-run mark. In 67 T20Is and 66 innings, Abhishek has made 2,071 runs at an average of 32.35 and a strike rate of 194.09, with three centuries and 14 fifties. In 49 T20s this year, on the other hand, Abhishek has scored 1,519 runs at an average of 32.31 and a strike rate of 202.80, with two centuries and 12 fifties, with a best score of 135*.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)