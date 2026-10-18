ISL 2026-27: Punjab FC Eye Momentum Against Struggling Mumbai City FC

Punjab FC will hope to add to their winning start and gain early momentum to the season when they face Mumbai City FC in their second straight home game of the Indian Super League 2026-27 season on Monday here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM.

Punjab FC under new Head Coach Pavlos Dermitzakis made a winning start, edging Odisha FC 2-1 with Raphaël Messi Bouli scoring in the first and last minutes of the game in New Delhi, while Mumbai City FC, also under new Head Coach Manolo Marquez, suffered a 1-2 defeat to newcomers Churchill Brothers in Goa, according to a release.

Mumbai City have the upper hand in this fixture, winning three out of the five league meetings while Punjab won one match and the other match ended in a draw. In the previous meeting, Mumbai City won 2-0 at the same venue with Valpuia and Vikram Partap Singh scoring the decisive goals.

Punjab FC Coach on Match Preparations

Speaking ahead of the match, Punjab FC Head Coach Pavlos Dermitzakis said,“There is no real advantage for any team tomorrow as it is early in the season. The team that is better prepared will have a better game and the team with better moments on the pitch will win the match.”

“It doesn't matter how the opponent prepares; what matters is how we approach the game and execute our plan,” he added.

Punjab FC are expected to have a similar lineup to the one Dermitzakis fielded in the first game, while Manolo Marquez is expected to make changes to his side after their unexpected defeat.

'A win that builds character'

Speaking about he first game, Dermitzakis emphasised the character and confidence that his team received,“A win like that builds true character. We stuck to our plan, didn't panic, and fought until the very last minute to get the result. The most important players aren't necessarily the ones who start the game. They are the ones who come off the bench and finish it."

Hometown Hero's Ambition

Also speaking before the game, hometown forward Gurkirat Singh said,“This is my hometown, and I always wanted to represent Punjab, and that was my biggest motivation to come here this season. My goal this season is simple: to score, assist, and help the team win. I want to win the championship with my hometown club.”

Mumbai City Aim to Bounce Back

Mumbai City will look to bounce back from the first-day defeat and aim for a positive result with a blend of experience and young talent in the squad, and will look to bring intensity and togetherness to the pitch.

Head Coach Manolo Márquez spoke about the mindset in the camp and the work done since the last game.“We lost the first game, and we are not happy, but this happens in football, and you need to continue. When you have some days to train, you train to improve for the next game, and this is what we did. It's not how you start; it's always how you finish the season,” he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)