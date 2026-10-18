What Foods Should You Eat Based On Your Blood Type? Blood Group Diet Explained

The blood group diet recommends different foods for A, B, AB and O blood types. Discover what this popular eating plan suggests for each group and what scientific evidence says about its effectiveness.

Naturopath Dr Peter D Adamo first wrote about the blood group diet in his 1996 book. He explained that our daily food must match our blood type for perfect health. You might face health issues if your diet clashes with your blood group. You can easily prevent chronic diseases by choosing the right food for your specific blood type.

Blood Group A (A+, A-)

People with this blood type must avoid kidney beans. You can safely eat other types of beans. You should mostly consume a plant-based diet full of vegetables and leafy greens.

Blood Group O (O+, O-)

This is the oldest blood group in human history. You will stay healthy if you eat a low-carbohydrate and high-protein diet.

Blood Group B (B+, B-)

This blood type started when humans began nomadic life and animal herding. You can comfortably include more meat and dairy products in your daily meals.

Blood Group AB (AB+, AB-)

This is a relatively new blood group that emerged just about 1,000 years ago. You should eat more turkey meat, soy tofu, seafood, and mixed vegetables.

Many people struggle to follow this diet despite its health benefits. The strict food restrictions create the biggest hurdle. For example, people with Group A must completely stop eating meat and turn vegan. Most people do not like such drastic changes. Many individuals start this diet but drop it halfway. You must always consult your doctor before you change your food habits.