Who Is Nikhilan JM? Lovely Professional University Aerospace Student Ranks 7Th Globally At Worldskills Shanghai 2026

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nikhilan JM, a B.Tech. Aerospace Engineering student at Lovely Professional University (LPU), secured seventh place globally in the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS ) Technology category at the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, China, the university said in a statement.

Nikhilan competed against participants from 69 countries, earning international recognition for his technical skills in a field focused on the design, programming, maintenance and operation of unmanned aerial systems.

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, the 48th edition of the competition, brought together around 1,400 young competitors from more than 68 countries and regions to showcase their expertise across technical and vocational skill categories.

Congratulating Nikhilan on the achievement, LPU described him as a“Proud Verto”, referring to the university's students and alumni.

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Nikhilan is pursuing a B.Tech. in Aerospace Engineering at Lovely Professional University.

His participation in the UAS Technology category reflects his engagement with a rapidly evolving field that combines aerospace engineering, electronics, programming and automation.

Unmanned aerial systems, commonly associated with drones, require technical expertise in assembling and configuring equipment.

How did Nikhilan qualify for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026?

Nikhilan secured his place in India's contingent after delivering strong performances in two successive competitions.

He first won gold at the Regional Skills Competition before earning a silver medal at the IndiaSkills Competition 2025-26 in the UAS Technology category, as per the university.

These results helped him qualify to represent India at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, where he competed against international participants in the same discipline.

The competition tests participants on practical technical knowledge, precision, and innovation including their ability to assemble, configure, programme, operate and troubleshoot unmanned aerial systems while completing complex, real-world tasks.

What is the WorldSkills Competition?

WorldSkills is an international competition that brings together young professionals and skilled competitors to demonstrate excellence across vocational, technical and industry-oriented disciplines.

The 48th WorldSkills Competition took place in Shanghai, China, in 2026. It featured a broad range of skill categories spanning advanced technology, engineering and other industry-focused fields, providing a platform for participants to demonstrate their capabilities against international standards.

The UAS Technology category focuses on the practical skills needed to build and operate unmanned aerial systems.

These capabilities are increasingly relevant to industries using drones for applications ranging from industrial inspection and surveying to logistics and other specialised operations.

LPU founder chancellor praises Nikhilan's achievement

Dr Ashok Kumar Mitta, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha ) and Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, said skilled human capital would be central to a country's competitiveness in the global knowledge economy.

“At LPU, we have built an ecosystem where industry exposure, research, innovation, and experiential learning come together to enable students to translate their potential into global competence,” Mittal said.

He expressed confidence that Nikhilan would compete with distinction and inspire other young Indians to pursue excellence in advanced technologies.

According to the university, Nikhilan's achievement reflects its innovation-focused academic ecosystem, particularly the Department of Student Research and Projects (DSRP).

The university says these initiatives provide students with hands-on experience in developing practical solutions and help prepare them for technology-driven industries.