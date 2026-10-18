Torbay Glow Ride Returns Bigger Than Ever With A Festival Of Light, Sound And Fun!

Deputy Mayor to join community celebration calling for safer travel at night, featuring Sound Communities' Boom Bus, live radio and prizes for the brightest bikes

For immediate release

Torbay's Glow Ride returns on Friday 30 October, bringing people of all ages together for an evening of lights, music and community action to champion safer travel after dark.

Organised by Safe, Sustainable Travel Torbay (SSTT), the event is part of Cycling UK's national My Ride. Our Right campaign, which highlights the barriers that prevent people, particularly women, from cycling and calls for safer, more inclusive streets.

Last year's Glow Ride was an amazing success despite some pretty lousy weather. This year, the event returns bigger than ever, with the Deputy Mayor attending to represent the Civic Mayor of Torbay, Councillor Hazel Foster.

The evening will begin at The Boathouse in Preston, where Sound Communities will bring its Boom Bus to create a festival of light and sound. Ocean Youth Radio will broadcast live, sharing the excitement with listeners across the Bay and beyond.

Participants who register in advance will receive a free set of twinkly lights to help illuminate their bikes, and there will be spot prizes for the best decorations on the night. Everyone is encouraged to get creative, dress brightly and make their bikes shine.

There's an invitation to turn up the volume, too. Participants can bring their own speakers and tune in to the live broadcast, adding to the collective soundtrack as the community comes together to light up the night.

Hot drinks, food and other refreshments will be available from The Boathouse before riders set off at 6.30pm. The ride will finish at TQ Beerworks in Torquay, opposite Torre Abbey Sands.

Everyone is welcome, whatever their age or cycling experience. Those travelling to Torbay without a bike can contact SSTT to enquire about borrowing a bike or e-bike.

Beth Huntley, CEO of Safe, Sustainable Travel Torbay, said:

“Last year we had an amazing time, even though the weather really wasn't on our side! This year we're back, bigger than ever, and we can't wait to bring people together again. The Glow Ride is about having fun, celebrating cycling and showing that everyone deserves to feel safe travelling after dark. You don't need to be an experienced rider or own a fancy bike; just come along, glow up and show up for safer travel.”

The Glow Ride is about more than a fun evening out. It is an opportunity to bring the community together, celebrate the freedom and joy of cycling, and highlight the importance of making travel safer and more accessible after dark.

Through its My Ride. Our Right campaign, Cycling UK is calling for action to address the barriers that deter people from cycling, including concerns about road safety, intimidating behaviour and inadequate infrastructure. Torbay's Glow Ride brings that message to life through a joyful, visible celebration of community action.

Event details

Date: Friday 30 October 2026 Gathering place: The Boathouse, Preston, Paignton Roll-out: 6.30pm Finish: TQ Beerworks, opposite Torre Abbey Sands, Torquay Music: Sound Communities' Boom Bus Live broadcast: Ocean Youth Radio Free lights: Available to participants who register in advance Spot prizes: For the best bike decorations Who can take part: People of all ages Bike loans: Available by arrangement through SSTT

To register, enquire about borrowing a bike or e-bike, or find out more, contact Safe, Sustainable Travel Torbay at [email protected]. Register via bit/TravelTorbay.

ENDS