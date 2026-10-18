Three Arrested For Assaulting Man Over Garba Dispute In Mumbai's Malad, One Absconding

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Three individuals have been arrested and one is absconding after a man was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod and bamboo sticks following a dispute over stopping a Garba event in Mumbai's Malvani area, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Ambujwadi, located in Malad West, where four men allegedly barged into the victim's house, abused him, and attacked him, leaving him injured, the police added.

According to Malvani Police, the complainant, identified as Sanjay Dubey (43), works as an auto-rickshaw driver.

On October 16, at around 10:30 p.m., he was sitting at his residence when the accused allegedly arrived at his house and attacked him, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Kashyap, Salam, Rehan Akbar Sheikh (18) and Mazar Azhar Sheikh (21).

Police said the attack allegedly followed a dispute over stopping Garba celebrations in front of the Durga Mata temple.

Following the disagreement, the four accused allegedly entered Dubey's house forcibly and started abusing him. They subsequently attacked him with an iron rod and bamboo sticks, causing injuries.

Based on Dubey's complaint, the Malvani Police registered a case under Sections 118(1), 115(2), 333, 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have arrested three of the four accused in connection with the case, while the main accused, Ajay Kashyap, is currently absconding.

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining accused.

According to information, police team is conducting search operation to nab the accused who is absconding.

Officials said security has been needed up to ensure no further incident like this happens during the festive season.

According to officials, further investigation into the incident is underway in order to also check the criminal background of the accused.