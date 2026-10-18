Iran Warns It May Reject OIC Yemen Text, Floats 7-Day US Plan
(MENAFN) Iran warned Sunday that it may withhold its backing from a Yemen resolution under negotiation at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baghdad unless the text reflects what Tehran regards as “fairness and balance”.
Speaking on the sidelines of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said “serious discussions” on Yemen had taken place, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.
“Saudi Arabia had its views, and we and other countries also expressed our views,” Araghchi said, noting that the draft resolution had not yet been finalized.
He then set out Tehran’s position. “We hope that fairness and balance will be observed in this resolution and the final statement. Naturally, if this does not happen, the Islamic Republic of Iran cannot join this resolution,” he said.
Araghchi acknowledged that a significant bloc of OIC members holds positions close to Saudi Arabia. He said Tehran had held extensive consultations with other member states and that his address to the meeting had stressed a solution to the Yemen crisis.
Yemen has been trapped in conflict since the Iran-backed Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to support the country’s internationally recognized government.
The war has recently spread across the border. Houthi attacks have targeted the kingdom, including its oil infrastructure, since the group declared a maritime blockade in July.
Araghchi also addressed relations with the US. He said Iran’s conditions had been delivered to Washington under what he described as a “7-day plan,” and that the US had submitted its own views. Tehran is still preparing its response.
“From our point of view, the 7-day plan is on the table,” he said.
“If there is sincerity on the American side — which there is not — the path is clear. If they fulfill those conditions, the strait will reopen on the sixth day and negotiations will begin on the seventh day,” he added, referring to the Strait of Hormuz.
His remarks came at the 52nd session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad, where Iraq took over the council’s rotating presidency from Türkiye. The 57-member organization has gathered foreign ministers and representatives to address regional and international issues, including developments in Yemen and Palestine.
Araghchi said Iran places particular importance on its neighbor Iraq. He voiced hope that Baghdad’s presidency, together with the appointment of a new OIC secretary-general, would give the organization “new momentum.”
He said Tehran expects the OIC to play a constructive role in resolving disputes among Muslim countries.
Speaking on the sidelines of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said “serious discussions” on Yemen had taken place, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.
“Saudi Arabia had its views, and we and other countries also expressed our views,” Araghchi said, noting that the draft resolution had not yet been finalized.
He then set out Tehran’s position. “We hope that fairness and balance will be observed in this resolution and the final statement. Naturally, if this does not happen, the Islamic Republic of Iran cannot join this resolution,” he said.
Araghchi acknowledged that a significant bloc of OIC members holds positions close to Saudi Arabia. He said Tehran had held extensive consultations with other member states and that his address to the meeting had stressed a solution to the Yemen crisis.
Yemen has been trapped in conflict since the Iran-backed Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to support the country’s internationally recognized government.
The war has recently spread across the border. Houthi attacks have targeted the kingdom, including its oil infrastructure, since the group declared a maritime blockade in July.
Araghchi also addressed relations with the US. He said Iran’s conditions had been delivered to Washington under what he described as a “7-day plan,” and that the US had submitted its own views. Tehran is still preparing its response.
“From our point of view, the 7-day plan is on the table,” he said.
“If there is sincerity on the American side — which there is not — the path is clear. If they fulfill those conditions, the strait will reopen on the sixth day and negotiations will begin on the seventh day,” he added, referring to the Strait of Hormuz.
His remarks came at the 52nd session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad, where Iraq took over the council’s rotating presidency from Türkiye. The 57-member organization has gathered foreign ministers and representatives to address regional and international issues, including developments in Yemen and Palestine.
Araghchi said Iran places particular importance on its neighbor Iraq. He voiced hope that Baghdad’s presidency, together with the appointment of a new OIC secretary-general, would give the organization “new momentum.”
He said Tehran expects the OIC to play a constructive role in resolving disputes among Muslim countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment