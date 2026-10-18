Car Breaches Leipzig Airport Fence Near Russian Planes, Runway Shut
(MENAFN) A car is suspected to have smashed through the perimeter fence of Leipzig/Halle Airport in eastern Germany on Saturday night, setting off a large-scale police operation, according to reports from a German daily newspaper published Sunday.
Officers found the damage to the fence shortly before 11 pm (2100GMT). Police said it is “highly likely” that a car drove into the airport grounds, in an area close to several Russian Antonov cargo planes parked there, a German daily newspaper reported.
Numerous emergency responders combed the airport. Police spokeswoman Leverenz said, “It is highly likely that a vehicle drove through the fence. However, during the search of the grounds that night, neither a vehicle nor any unauthorized persons were found on the premises.”
The hunt resumes Sunday with extra personnel, and the north runway is still closed to air traffic.
Police spokesperson Therese Leverenz told the newspaper, “Following the security incident, flight operations on the north side of the airport were suspended.” DHL cargo aircraft that use the Leipzig/Halle hub for landings and departures were diverted to the south runway.
Authorities sealed off and cordoned the damaged section of fence near the Russian Antonovs. The three An-124 freighters have been parked at Leipzig/Halle since 2022 and are barred from taking off under EU sanctions against Russia.
Second security scare in three months
The incident is the second security-related episode at the airport in just three months. In early August, a drone fitted with explosives was found on airport grounds beside Ukrainian Antonov cargo planes.
The German government pinned the attempted attack on Russia. Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the investigation confirmed Russian responsibility. Berlin later cautioned that Russian hybrid attacks on critical infrastructure in Germany could escalate further. Moscow rejected the allegations.
Officers found the damage to the fence shortly before 11 pm (2100GMT). Police said it is “highly likely” that a car drove into the airport grounds, in an area close to several Russian Antonov cargo planes parked there, a German daily newspaper reported.
Numerous emergency responders combed the airport. Police spokeswoman Leverenz said, “It is highly likely that a vehicle drove through the fence. However, during the search of the grounds that night, neither a vehicle nor any unauthorized persons were found on the premises.”
The hunt resumes Sunday with extra personnel, and the north runway is still closed to air traffic.
Police spokesperson Therese Leverenz told the newspaper, “Following the security incident, flight operations on the north side of the airport were suspended.” DHL cargo aircraft that use the Leipzig/Halle hub for landings and departures were diverted to the south runway.
Authorities sealed off and cordoned the damaged section of fence near the Russian Antonovs. The three An-124 freighters have been parked at Leipzig/Halle since 2022 and are barred from taking off under EU sanctions against Russia.
Second security scare in three months
The incident is the second security-related episode at the airport in just three months. In early August, a drone fitted with explosives was found on airport grounds beside Ukrainian Antonov cargo planes.
The German government pinned the attempted attack on Russia. Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the investigation confirmed Russian responsibility. Berlin later cautioned that Russian hybrid attacks on critical infrastructure in Germany could escalate further. Moscow rejected the allegations.
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