Egypt Vows Full Backing for Saudi Arabia as Houthi Attacks Surge
(MENAFN) Egypt has thrown its weight behind Saudi Arabia. On Sunday, its National Defense Council pledged “all necessary and possible forms of support” as Houthi attacks on the kingdom intensify.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi chaired the session at the presidential palace in Cairo. According to a statement from a state information agency, the council examined “dangerous” regional developments, with a focus on the mounting strikes against Saudi Arabia.
The council voiced Egypt’s “full solidarity” with Riyadh’s kingdom, pointing to the historical ties between the two nations and stressing that Saudi national security is bound up with Egyptian and Arab national security.
Its resolution commits Egypt to provide “all necessary and possible forms of support” to Saudi Arabia. The aim is to defend the kingdom’s security and stability, protect its resources and territorial integrity, and safeguard Islamic holy sites.
The council also resolved to continue and step up political and diplomatic efforts. These will be coordinated with relevant regional and international parties, with the goal of easing tensions across the region and resolving ongoing crises peacefully.
The announcement follows a sharp escalation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group, which has launched missile and drone attacks on the kingdom.
Senior Egyptian political, military and security officials attended the meeting. They included the parliament speaker, the prime minister, the defense minister, the army chief of staff, the foreign and interior ministers, the intelligence chief and armed forces commanders.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi chaired the session at the presidential palace in Cairo. According to a statement from a state information agency, the council examined “dangerous” regional developments, with a focus on the mounting strikes against Saudi Arabia.
The council voiced Egypt’s “full solidarity” with Riyadh’s kingdom, pointing to the historical ties between the two nations and stressing that Saudi national security is bound up with Egyptian and Arab national security.
Its resolution commits Egypt to provide “all necessary and possible forms of support” to Saudi Arabia. The aim is to defend the kingdom’s security and stability, protect its resources and territorial integrity, and safeguard Islamic holy sites.
The council also resolved to continue and step up political and diplomatic efforts. These will be coordinated with relevant regional and international parties, with the goal of easing tensions across the region and resolving ongoing crises peacefully.
The announcement follows a sharp escalation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group, which has launched missile and drone attacks on the kingdom.
Senior Egyptian political, military and security officials attended the meeting. They included the parliament speaker, the prime minister, the defense minister, the army chief of staff, the foreign and interior ministers, the intelligence chief and armed forces commanders.
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