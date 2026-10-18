British Ambassador Congratulates Azerbaijan On Day Of Restoration Of Independence

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan and wish for the partnership between our countries to grow even stronger in the years ahead!” the post reads.

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