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British Ambassador Congratulates Azerbaijan On Day Of Restoration Of Independence


Date: 2026-10-18 08:16:38

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman has congratulated Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of State Independence.

The ambassador shared the message on the social media platform X.

“Today, Azerbaijan marks the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its state independence.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan and wish for the partnership between our countries to grow even stronger in the years ahead!” the post reads.

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Trend News Agency

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