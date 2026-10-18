Zerzura Welcomes The New Season With A Sunset Celebration In The Dunes

Dining at Zerzura in Mleiha National Park, Sharjah

Zerzura dune buggy experience in Mleiha National Park, Sharjah.

Dune buggy with dinner at zerzura

Zerzura Sunsets brings menu tastings, melodic house and coffee or matcha to Mleiha, a desert safari Dubai alternative 45 to 60 minutes from the city.

MLEIHA, SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zerzura Experiences will host Zerzura Sunsets on Saturday, 14 November 2026, at its desert camp in Mleiha National Park, Sharjah. The season launch celebration will bring together guests, travel partners, creators and invited media for an afternoon and evening of food, music and desert experiences.

The programme combines a tasting of Zerzura's heritage-inspired four-course menu with light bites, coffee or matcha, and a live DJ playing melodic house through sunset. Mleiha Cafe will join the celebration, with the gathering moving from afternoon refreshments into music and food as the light changes across the dunes.

Guests can spend the afternoon at camp, meet the Zerzura team and discover the setting behind its adventure and dining experiences. Those with separately confirmed buggy bookings will receive their own session arrangements. As sunset approaches, the focus moves to the music, menu tasting and time together at camp, continuing into the evening.

Event admission is AED 100 per person and includes the four-course menu tasting, light bites, coffee or matcha, and the music programme. The tasting is an introduction to Zerzura's dining concept, with event admission and buggy bookings handled separately. Attendance enquiries can be made directly with the guest team, which will confirm final arrival times and access information.

A limited number of launch-day buggy experiences will be arranged separately at AED 600 per two-seater for up to two people. The event option lasts one hour in total and is shorter than Zerzura's regular on-site buggy itinerary. Event admission does not include a buggy place. Advance arrangements and confirmation are required, subject to availability and participation requirements.

A Desert Experience Shaped by Mleiha

For travellers exploring dune buggy Dubai options, Zerzura offers guided self-drive adventures in custom-built Desert Fox buggies, approximately 45 to 60 minutes from the city. The experiences take place in Mleiha National Park, Sharjah, where Zerzura is the only operator permitted to run dune-buggy tours. Guests take the wheel themselves, following a guide-led route through the desert.

Outside the launch-day format, the regular buggy experience lasts approximately two hours on site, with about one hour of driving, a safety briefing, sandboarding, fossil discovery and a guided nature walk. The itinerary connects the driving experience with the landscape around Fossil Rock. The shorter event buggy option has its own confirmed itinerary and should be booked separately from the regular experience.

For visitors considering desert dining Dubai experiences, Dinner at Zerzura offers heritage-inspired four-course dining at a private table for each party within the camp. Other guests may be elsewhere in the camp. Dinner can be booked on its own or combined with the regular buggy experience, while Private Dinner in the Dunes provides a separate, fully private dining setting.

The launch's menu tasting introduces this part of Zerzura's offering. Guests looking to return for a complete four-course dinner, a buggy-and-dining experience or a private occasion can discuss the available formats with the team. The regular Dinner at Zerzura experience is a separate booking from the 14 November celebration.

The season launch follows Zerzura's recognition as Middle East's Leading Adventure Tour Operator at the World Travel Awards in both 2025 and 2026. The two consecutive awards are recorded in World Travel Awards' official award history.

Media and Event Enquiries

Invited media and creators may enquire about hosted buggy previews. These have limited allocations and are confirmed individually. The event gives travel, food and lifestyle editors an opportunity to discover Zerzura's desert safari Dubai alternative and meet the team behind its self-drive and dining programme.

Attendance enquiries and reservation requests can be made directly with Zerzura Experiences through the contact below. Final arrival times, access information and any separately arranged buggy details will be provided with confirmed guest arrangements. Media representatives and PR agencies can also request event information, founder interviews and hosting details.

About Zerzura Experiences

Founded in 2022 by Akash Ranjith, Zerzura Experiences offers guided self-drive adventures in custom-built Desert Fox dune buggies, heritage-inspired four-course dining and private desert occasions in Mleiha National Park, Sharjah. Its experiences bring together desert adventure, dining and Mleiha's landscape, approximately 45 to 60 minutes from Dubai.

Zerzura Experiences

Zerzura Experiences

+971 52 103 4906

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Zerzura Welcomes the New Season With a Sunset Celebration in the Dunes News Provided By Explorer Group October 18, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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