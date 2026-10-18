First-Of-Its-Kind Egyptian Study Reveals Saudi Arabia's Socioeconomic Transformation Through Entertainment

SAUDI ARABIA, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A pioneering Egyptian doctoral study in management at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT) has revealed a profound transformation in Saudi society over recent years, highlighting significant and rapid developments across the Kingdom's social, economic, and cultural landscapes.The study attributes a substantial part of this transformation to the initiatives introduced under Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the national economy, enhance quality of life, and expand economic, cultural, and social activities, contributing to the development of a more diversified and sustainable economy.Considered the first study of its kind in this field, the doctoral dissertation, conducted by researcher Salah Mahran, examines the evolution of Saudi Arabia's entertainment industry and its broader implications for the Kingdom's development.The dissertation, titled“The Impact of the Entertainment Industry on Social Change and Its Contribution to Economic Growth in Light of Saudi Vision 2030,” explores how the sector has emerged as a significant driver of economic growth and societal transformation.The research also examines the pivotal role played by Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority (GEA), chaired by Advisor Turki Alalshikh, in laying the foundations for one of the most significant social transformations in the Kingdom's modern history.According to the study, sociology specialists have described this transformation as going beyond social change in its conventional sense, characterizing it instead as one of the most substantial periods of social progress witnessed in Saudi Arabia.The study recommends that relevant authorities, particularly the General Entertainment Authority, continue the strategic expansion of entertainment events, venues, and facilities across the Kingdom.It emphasizes the importance of extending entertainment activities to cities and regions that currently have a relatively limited presence in the sector, particularly given the concentration of major events in Riyadh and Jeddah. Such expansion would help ensure that the industry's social and economic benefits reach a broader geographic area across Saudi Arabia.The research also calls for strengthening the GEA's official communication channels as trusted sources of information, while placing greater emphasis on Saudi national content and the social value of entertainment offerings.It recommends developing high-quality entertainment programs that respect the Kingdom's cultural authenticity and societal values, reinforce national identity, and support the country's broader development and modernization objectives.Furthermore, the study highlights the importance of empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through innovative financing mechanisms and incentive packages designed to support local entrepreneurs and businesses operating in the entertainment sector.Another key recommendation focuses on developing Saudi talent and localizing specialized skills through dedicated training and professional development programs. These initiatives would equip young Saudis with the expertise required to manage and operate entertainment businesses, facilities, and events.The study additionally stresses the need to streamline regulatory procedures and attract both domestic and foreign investment in permanent entertainment infrastructure.According to the research, these measures are essential to ensuring the long-term sustainability of the sector's economic impact, creating employment opportunities, and strengthening the entertainment industry's contribution to the Kingdom's economic diversification.The doctoral dissertation was overseen and examined by a distinguished committee of academics and experts in media, economics, and management.The committee included Prof. Howaida Mostafa, Professor of Mass Communication and Vice Chairperson of Egypt's State Information Service; Prof. Mona Kadry, Dean of the Graduate School of Business at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport; and Prof. Alaa Ahmed Abdelaziz, Professor of Applied Statistics and Economics at the British University in Egypt.

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First-of-Its-Kind Egyptian Study Reveals Saudi Arabia's Socioeconomic Transformation Through Entertainment News Provided By Influence October 18, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional



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