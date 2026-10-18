International Medical Aid Foundation (IMA) Highlights HOSA Members Learning From Healthcare Professionals In Kenya

An International Medical Aid participant receives a certificate during a program ceremony in Kenya.

An International Medical Aid participant sits with schoolchildren during a small-group session at a school in Kenya.

International Medical Aid participants gather with their certificates during a program ceremony in Kenya.

HOSA members Sarah Benish and Sid Girada will discuss clinical learning and community outreach in Kenya on October 29, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET.

- Sid Girada, HOSA member and IMA program alumnusWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- International Medical Aid Foundation (IMA), a U.S.-based nonprofit and HOSA Premier Partner, is highlighting the experiences of two HOSA members whose time in Kenya helped them examine their interests in healthcare. Sarah Benish and Sid Girada will share their experiences during a live IMA and HOSA webinar on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.The webinar,“From HOSA to a Future in Healthcare: Clinical Learning, Service, and Your Next Steps,” will feature a conversation about clinical observation, mentorship, community outreach, and preparation for a healthcare learning experience. Students, families, and HOSA advisers are invited to attend. A brief introduction to IMA will be followed by the alumni discussion and an audience question-and-answer session. Registration is available through the October 29 webinar registration page.Eligible HOSA members may also be considered for fully funded IMA scholarships valued at up to $12,000. To qualify for consideration, students must attend the webinar live, ask at least one question during the live question-and-answer session, and apply to and be admitted to an IMA program. Meeting these requirements does not guarantee a scholarship award.Benish, who is interested in pediatrics, spent time observing oncology care and work in a newborn unit in Mombasa. She returned with new questions about prevention, early detection, and the circumstances that influence health before someone reaches a hospital. After observing oncology care, she researched cervical cancer to better understand the questions the experience had raised.“Before I traveled to Kenya, I often thought about medicine as treating a problem,” Benish wrote in her final assignment.“Now I look back and realize how important preventative care can be.”HOSA has also published an article based on an interview with Benish,“What My Healthcare Experience in Kenya Taught Me About Asking Better Questions.” The HOSA member article offers students, families, and educators another account of what she learned during her time abroad.Girada focused much of his time on mental health, where a therapist's patience and communication became an important example. He also reflected on recognizing how information in a case file had shaped his judgment before he understood the person in front of him.In his final assignment, Girada described a commitment he hopes to carry into healthcare:“never let a diagnosis become a person's identity.”Both students had participated in HOSA competitions before traveling. Benish advanced to the International Leadership Conference with her HOSA Bowl team after a first-place finish at the state level. Girada also advanced to the conference with a teammate and visited IMA's booth to ask questions about his upcoming program.Alongside clinical observation, the students described educational skills sessions. Both recalled suturing instruction, and Girada discussed a laparoscopy simulation. Through his Mind Matters Club, Girada also worked with IMA staff and fellow interns on a visit to a local children's home, where they discussed mental well-being, distributed first-aid kits, and explained the supplies.Their accounts give prospective participants specific topics to explore when evaluating a program, including mentorship, student roles, family communication, and opportunities for reflection. Benish remembered clinicians' willingness to answer questions. Girada described the importance of learning to listen and accepting the limits of his own understanding.The October 29 webinar will give attendees an opportunity to hear directly from both students, learn what helped them prepare, and ask questions about their experiences. Families and educators can also review IMA's high school healthcare internship program for information about participation.About International Medical AidInternational Medical Aid is a U.S.-based nonprofit connecting healthcare education with support for underserved communities through public health education and long-term global health initiatives. Its educational programs combine clinical shadowing, mentorship, global health education, community outreach, and cultural learning. Participants learn within roles appropriate to their training. Learn more at medicalaid.

Mark Jones

International Medical Aid Foundation

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

International Medical Aid Foundation (IMA) Highlights HOSA Members Learning From Healthcare Professionals in Kenya News Provided By International Medical Aid October 18, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.