Vehicle Drives Through Youth Soccer Game in Kansas, Killing Two
(MENAFN) Two people, including a child, died and several others were injured Saturday after a vehicle drove through a youth soccer match in Wichita, Kansas, according to police.
Authorities arrested the driver of a black Chevrolet Silverado following the incident at Stryker Sports Complex.
"We have two fatalities confirmed here at the scene and multiple other casualties with individuals transported to area hospitals," Wichita Police Capt. Aaron Moses said.
"The vehicle involved in this incident remained at the scene. The driver of that vehicle is currently in our custody. There is no additional ongoing threat to the public from that driver," he added.
Authorities arrested the driver of a black Chevrolet Silverado following the incident at Stryker Sports Complex.
"We have two fatalities confirmed here at the scene and multiple other casualties with individuals transported to area hospitals," Wichita Police Capt. Aaron Moses said.
"The vehicle involved in this incident remained at the scene. The driver of that vehicle is currently in our custody. There is no additional ongoing threat to the public from that driver," he added.
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