Uttarakhand Nursing Jobs: Dhami Government Expands College Seats, 73 Candidates Secure Overseas Jobs

There has been an expansion in nursing education in Uttarakhand to open up further opportunities for students who wish to pursue their career in the healthcare sector, within India as well as abroad. With the current government of Uttarakhand being led by Pushkar Singh Dhami, there has been an increase in number of seats at the government nursing colleges, expansion in private nursing colleges and recruitment of faculty members.

Uttarakhand Nursing Colleges: Addition of 321 Seats

Three government nursing colleges have been added in Uttarakhand from July 2021, with a total addition of 321 seats in different courses. The total number of seats at the government nursing colleges in Uttarakhand is now 879.

Amongst these additions, 151 seats are of BSc Nursing, 120 seats are of MSc Nursing, 20 seats of NPCC and 30 seats are of NPM. There are also courses that one can opt for such as ANM, GNM and Post Basic BSc Nursing.

Nursing Jobs Abroad: Candidates Get Jobs in Japan, Germany

The state government is also preparing the nursing students for jobs abroad through professional training and learning of foreign languages. The Japanese, German, and Spanish languages are being taught to help candidates explore employment avenues abroad.

A total of 60 candidates from two batches got jobs in Japan in 2023. In 2025, another 13 candidates got jobs in Germany.

This would help link vocational training with international job prospects while ensuring that youth get employment with their qualifications abroad.

Private Nursing Colleges Provide for 10,616 Seats

There has also been an expansion of nursing education in private institutions. 76 nursing colleges in private sectors have got essentiality certificates to conduct courses since July 2021, and 5,138 seats have been sanctioned in this expansion process.

The total number of seats at private nursing colleges in the state has thus increased to 10,616. Candidates from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, and northeastern states are also joining these institutes.

Improvement in Nursing Faculty Recruitment

Some positive actions were taken by the government in order to ensure that teaching standards were up to par and this included recruiting nursing tutors and faculty. Dr Ashutosh Sayana, who is the Medical Education Director, stated that 40 nursing tutors were recruited in December 2021 and then another 26 in June 2025.

There were nine more faculty members that were appointed by the state in October 2022. Of these nine, there were eight assistant professors and an associate professor. There were seven more faculty members recruited in November 2025.

Additionally, results for the final examination of 16 assistant professor positions had been announced and recruitment formalities had been carried out. A proposal was also forwarded to the Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board in September for recruitment of 30 tutors.

Continued Interest in Nursing Admissions

The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University gets around 12,000 to 15,000 applications per year for their nursing entrance exam.