US Pause On Russian Oil Sanctions Shows India's Value: Expert

US Recognises India's Strategic Significance

Ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India, Defence and foreign affairs expert Sanjeev Srivastava on Sunday said the Trump administration's decision to temporarily pause sanctions and tariffs linked to Russian oil imports reflects its recognition of India's significance as a strategic partner.

Speaking to ANI, Srivastava said Rubio's recent remarks describing India as an "important ally" and acknowledging its energy requirements were significant in the context of bilateral ties and the evolving global situation.

"Clearly, President Donald Trump has postponed the implementation of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. This step taken by the Trump administration will undoubtedly provide relief to India and other nations that have been importing oil from Russia. Although this is a temporary relief, one thing is abundantly clear: the Trump administration recognises the significance of India as a strategic partner," he said.

Although the relief is temporary, Srivastava said the decision demonstrated that Washington recognises India's importance in its strategic calculations. "Although he used the word 'ally,' India knows very well that the United States is an important partner, and today both nations characterise this relationship as a 'Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership'," he said.

'Vindication of Indian Diplomacy'

Srivastava noted that India's purchases of Russian oil have been guided by its domestic requirements and national energy security, adding that New Delhi had consistently pursued an independent foreign policy based on strategic autonomy. "India has been conducting its foreign policy with complete strategic autonomy, exercising discretion, wisdom, responsibility, and solid reasoning - and today, America has had to adopt that very same approach. I consider this a vindication of Indian diplomacy; it is a major victory for Indian foreign policy," he said.

Rubio's Visit to Bolster Ties

His remarks come as Rubio has departed for Uzbekistan and India. The US Secretary of State left Joint Base Andrews late on Saturday (local time) and is scheduled to arrive in India on October 20. "Just departed for Uzbekistan and India to continue securing the Trump Administration's economic opportunities for our nation," Rubio said before his departure.

The US Secretary of State recently said that Trump wanted to use a 60-day period to assess the implications of imposing sanctions and tariffs on countries importing Russian energy, including India and China. "These sanctions were not just sanctions on Russia. They include tariffs on a number of countries - India, for example, and others," Rubio said, adding that Washington needed time to evaluate the potential consequences for the global and US economies.

According to the US State Department, Rubio's visit will include meetings with senior Indian government officials to strengthen the strategic partnership, exchange views on regional and global developments, and explore opportunities for enhanced energy cooperation. The Ministry of External Affairs has also said the visit would provide an opportunity to review bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation in areas including energy, trade, investment, defence and critical emerging technologies.

Srivastava said Rubio's visit would be significant for advancing India-US relations, particularly in the area of energy cooperation. (ANI)

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