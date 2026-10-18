Kiren Rijiju Alleges Anti-India Groups Planned Violence Like In France

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday alleged that "anti-India groups" and some politicians had colluded to incite youth and spread violence in India, claiming that a conspiracy similar to the violence witnessed in Bangladesh and France had been planned for the country.

In a post on X, Rijiju referred to the violent incident in Bangladesh and the riots, arson and looting in France, alleging that a similar conspiracy had been planned for India.“The violent incident that occurred in Bangladesh and the riots, arson, and looting that took place in France-a similar conspiracy was hatched for India as well,” he wrote on X. The post in Hindi read: "बांग्लादेश में हुई हिंसक घटना और फ्रांस में जो दंगे, आगजनी और लूटपाट हुईं, ठीक वैसी ही साजिश भारत के लिए भी रची गई थी। भारत-विरोधी गिरोहों और कुछ राजनेताओं ने मिलकर युवाओं को भड़काने और हमारी सड़कों पर हिंसा फैलाने की योजना बनाई थी। लेकिन इस खतरनाक साजिश रचने वाले भूल गए कि भारत न तो बांग्लादेश हैं और न ही फ्रांस। भारत में सत्ता परिवर्तन बिल्कुल हो सकता है - लेकिन केवल चुनावों के जरिए, सोरोस के जरिए नहीं। - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 18, 2026"

He claimed that anti-India groups and some politicians had colluded to provoke the youth and trigger violence on the streets.“Anti-India gangs and some politicians had colluded to incite the youth and spread violence on our streets. But those who devised this dangerous conspiracy forgot that India is neither Bangladesh nor France,” Rijiju wrote.

The Minister asserted that a change of regime in India could take place only through the electoral process.“Regime change in India is absolutely possible-but only through elections, not through Soros,” he said.

Rijiju's Remarks Amid 'Regime Change' Row

This came amid a political row after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan described the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a“fight for regime change”.

All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora also referred to the Gen Z-led movement in Bangladesh.

'India is Not Bangladesh'

Earlier on Saturday, Kiren Rijiju firmly declared that India's democratic regime is determined by public mandate through elections, rejecting any attempt to force unconstitutional political upheaval.

In a post on X, he strongly condemned the rhetoric, accusing political rivals and activists of trying to incite chaos and destabilise democratically elected constitutional institutions under the guise of street protests.

Rijiju stated that "India is not Bangladesh" and asserted that the country's youth are focused on building the nation rather than pulling it down.

"बड़े आए 'Regime Change' करने वाले!! कान खोलकर सुन लो, भारत बांग्लादेश नहीं है! (Look at those plotting 'regime change'!! Listen loud and clear, India is not Bangladesh!)," Rijiju said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)