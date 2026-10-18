Asian Para Games 2026: Pramod Bhagat, Simran Sharma Lead India

Shuttler Pramod Bhagat and sprinter Simran Sharma led the Indian contingent as flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, held at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya on Sunday. The Paralympic Committee of India shared a video of the opening ceremony on Instagram, highlighting the moment as the Indian contingent made its entrance with the national tricolour.

Paralympic Committee Hails 'Proud Moment'

"A Proud Moment for India at Aichi-Nagoya 2026! The tricolour flies high as Team India makes a grand entrance at the Opening Ceremony of the 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026! Leading the Indian contingent with immense pride, our flag bearers Pramod Bhagat and Simran carried the spirit, strength, and aspirations of an entire nation onto the international stage," the Paralympic Committee of India wrote.

The committee further described the occasion as a moment of national pride and unity, expressing confidence in the Indian para-athletes as they compete at the continental sporting event. "A moment of national pride, unity, and sporting excellence as our para champions march forward with determination and the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians! One Nation. One Flag. One Dream. CHEER FOR BHARAT!" the post added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paralympic Committee of India (@paralympicsindia_official)

Indian Contingent Details

Earlier, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has cleared 168 athletes for the upcoming 5th Asian Para Games 2026, to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. A total contingent of 281 members has been cleared, comprising 168 athletes, 98 team officials/supporting staff and 15 contingent staff.

The contingent size is significantly smaller in this edition when compared to the previous edition held in Hangzhou, China, in 2023, where India fielded 303 athletes. This edition of the Para Asian Games will be held from October 18 to 24.

Star Athletes in Focus

Bhagat, one of India's most decorated para badminton players, has won six Asian Para Games medals between 2014 and 2023: two Gold and four bronze.

Bhavina Patel, one of India's leading para table tennis players, has won two Asian Para Games medals between 2018 and 2023: one Silver and one Bronze. (ANI)

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