Ammunition Explosion Injures Popular Mobilization Forces Members in Baghdad
(MENAFN) Five members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces were injured on Saturday after an explosion involving a stockpile of damaged ammunition at one of the group’s facilities in Baghdad.
The blast triggered a fire at the site, located east of the Army Canal, according to a statement from the group. The fire was subsequently brought under control, and the injuries sustained by the five personnel were described as minor.
Specialized teams have launched an investigation to establish what caused the explosion, with the group saying the findings would be made public once the inquiry is concluded.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi also ordered an investigation into the incident and called for it to be completed promptly, according to the Security Media Cell. He further directed the relevant authorities to reinforce safety procedures to reduce the risk of similar accidents.
The Popular Mobilization Forces was established in 2014 to combat the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group before being formally integrated into Iraq’s armed forces in 2016.
The blast triggered a fire at the site, located east of the Army Canal, according to a statement from the group. The fire was subsequently brought under control, and the injuries sustained by the five personnel were described as minor.
Specialized teams have launched an investigation to establish what caused the explosion, with the group saying the findings would be made public once the inquiry is concluded.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi also ordered an investigation into the incident and called for it to be completed promptly, according to the Security Media Cell. He further directed the relevant authorities to reinforce safety procedures to reduce the risk of similar accidents.
The Popular Mobilization Forces was established in 2014 to combat the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group before being formally integrated into Iraq’s armed forces in 2016.
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