Sudan Army Airstrikes Batter RSF Hub in Nyala, Official Says
(MENAFN) A senior regional official said Sunday that recent Sudanese army airstrikes on Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state, dealt heavy losses to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Ahmed Ishaq Shanab, information minister and spokesman for the Darfur regional government, described the latest strikes as “painful” for the RSF, saying they cost the group heavily in personnel and equipment, according to a state-run news agency.
The army said Friday that it struck RSF command centers and positions in Nyala, which the paramilitary group uses as an administrative and military hub. It said the raids killed dozens of fighters and destroyed several command centers.
Shanab said the RSF was “not safe” in Nyala or anywhere else, and vowed that the army would keep pursuing the group as far as Um Dafuq, near Sudan’s border with the Central African Republic. He added that operations against the RSF were ongoing and that more areas were falling under army control, but he did not name them.
The RSF has offered a different account. It accused the army on Friday of a drone strike on a livestock market in Nyala that caused civilian casualties. It was unclear whether that strike was the same operation the army announced. The casualty figures and the nature of the targets could not be independently verified.
Nyala is the administrative and military center for the RSF and its allies in the Sudan Founding Alliance, known as Tasis.
The RSF holds most of the five states that make up the Darfur region, apart from parts of North and West Darfur that remain under army control. The army controls most of Sudan’s other 13 states across the north, east, center and south, including the capital, Khartoum.
The army and the RSF have been at war since April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis.
Ahmed Ishaq Shanab, information minister and spokesman for the Darfur regional government, described the latest strikes as “painful” for the RSF, saying they cost the group heavily in personnel and equipment, according to a state-run news agency.
The army said Friday that it struck RSF command centers and positions in Nyala, which the paramilitary group uses as an administrative and military hub. It said the raids killed dozens of fighters and destroyed several command centers.
Shanab said the RSF was “not safe” in Nyala or anywhere else, and vowed that the army would keep pursuing the group as far as Um Dafuq, near Sudan’s border with the Central African Republic. He added that operations against the RSF were ongoing and that more areas were falling under army control, but he did not name them.
The RSF has offered a different account. It accused the army on Friday of a drone strike on a livestock market in Nyala that caused civilian casualties. It was unclear whether that strike was the same operation the army announced. The casualty figures and the nature of the targets could not be independently verified.
Nyala is the administrative and military center for the RSF and its allies in the Sudan Founding Alliance, known as Tasis.
The RSF holds most of the five states that make up the Darfur region, apart from parts of North and West Darfur that remain under army control. The army controls most of Sudan’s other 13 states across the north, east, center and south, including the capital, Khartoum.
The army and the RSF have been at war since April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis.
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