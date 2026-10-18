Palestine Calls for International Action After Attack on European Delegation
(MENAFN) Palestine called for urgent international intervention on Saturday following an attack by Israeli settlers on European diplomats and church representatives in the occupied West Bank, describing the incident as further evidence of “organized settler terrorism.”
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the delegation was confronted near Taybeh, east of Ramallah. Those present included the French and Belgian consuls, a Polish representative and officials from the Catholic Church.
According to the ministry, the incident also involved an assault on a French mayor and damage to a vehicle belonging to the Belgian consulate.
The ministry accused the Israeli government of shielding those responsible and allowing a climate of impunity to persist. It urged the international community to take practical measures to safeguard Palestinians and foreign representatives while ensuring accountability for those involved.
Video footage circulated by Israeli media reportedly showed masked settlers armed with sticks and stones threatening people inside the delegation’s vehicles. One of the vehicles was seen with a broken window.
Israeli army radio reported that seven masked individuals arrived in off-road vehicles, approached a diplomatic car and demanded identification from its occupants. The report said the attackers subsequently smashed a window of a Belgian consular vehicle.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the delegation was confronted near Taybeh, east of Ramallah. Those present included the French and Belgian consuls, a Polish representative and officials from the Catholic Church.
According to the ministry, the incident also involved an assault on a French mayor and damage to a vehicle belonging to the Belgian consulate.
The ministry accused the Israeli government of shielding those responsible and allowing a climate of impunity to persist. It urged the international community to take practical measures to safeguard Palestinians and foreign representatives while ensuring accountability for those involved.
Video footage circulated by Israeli media reportedly showed masked settlers armed with sticks and stones threatening people inside the delegation’s vehicles. One of the vehicles was seen with a broken window.
Israeli army radio reported that seven masked individuals arrived in off-road vehicles, approached a diplomatic car and demanded identification from its occupants. The report said the attackers subsequently smashed a window of a Belgian consular vehicle.
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