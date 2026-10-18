Saudi-Led Coalition Downs Houthi Missiles Aimed at Southwestern Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition announced early Sunday that its forces had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi group toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in a statement published on X.
Earlier, Saudi Civil Defense had activated its national early warning system, sending "potential danger" alerts to residents of Riyadh and the southwestern cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait. The agency subsequently announced that the threat had ended.
On Saturday, al-Maliki reported that coalition forces had also intercepted and destroyed four drones over several hours across the Riyadh region, the Eastern Province and southern Saudi Arabia.
The coalition also released video footage that it said showed airstrikes destroying two ballistic missile launchers in Saada, northern Yemen. According to the coalition, the launchers had been used to fire missiles toward Saudi territory.
These developments come amid escalating military confrontations between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group since July, with reported attacks targeting civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure inside the kingdom.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in a statement published on X.
Earlier, Saudi Civil Defense had activated its national early warning system, sending "potential danger" alerts to residents of Riyadh and the southwestern cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait. The agency subsequently announced that the threat had ended.
On Saturday, al-Maliki reported that coalition forces had also intercepted and destroyed four drones over several hours across the Riyadh region, the Eastern Province and southern Saudi Arabia.
The coalition also released video footage that it said showed airstrikes destroying two ballistic missile launchers in Saada, northern Yemen. According to the coalition, the launchers had been used to fire missiles toward Saudi territory.
These developments come amid escalating military confrontations between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group since July, with reported attacks targeting civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure inside the kingdom.
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