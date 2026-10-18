Houthis Claim Downing Saudi Apache Helicopter Near Yemen Border
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi group claimed Saturday that its forces had shot down a Saudi Apache military helicopter near the Najran region in southern Saudi Arabia while it was conducting an operation against Houthi positions.
The group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a statement carried by local reports that Houthi fighters brought down the aircraft as it carried out "hostile operations" against their positions along the Saudi-Yemeni border.
Saudi officials had not immediately responded to the claim.
The announcement comes amid renewed military tensions in Yemen and Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia since July. The reported operations have included strikes against civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure within the kingdom.
Yemen has remained embroiled in conflict since the Houthis took control of Sanaa and several other provinces in 2014. The takeover prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
The latest round of fighting erupted in July after a truce established in 2022 collapsed.
The group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a statement carried by local reports that Houthi fighters brought down the aircraft as it carried out "hostile operations" against their positions along the Saudi-Yemeni border.
Saudi officials had not immediately responded to the claim.
The announcement comes amid renewed military tensions in Yemen and Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia since July. The reported operations have included strikes against civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure within the kingdom.
Yemen has remained embroiled in conflict since the Houthis took control of Sanaa and several other provinces in 2014. The takeover prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
The latest round of fighting erupted in July after a truce established in 2022 collapsed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment