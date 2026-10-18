Erdogan Describes Cambodia as Key Partner in Southeast Asia
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday identified Cambodia as an "important partner" in Southeast Asia, pointing to the steady expansion of relations between the two countries in recent years.
"I view Cambodia, with which we have developed rapidly growing relations in recent years, as an important partner in Southeast Asia," Erdogan said during a joint press conference with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
The two leaders addressed the media after holding bilateral discussions and meetings involving their respective delegations at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul.
Erdogan recalled that Türkiye and Cambodia agreed in 2018 to raise their bilateral trade volume to $1 billion during a visit to Türkiye by Hun Sen, who was Cambodia’s prime minister at the time.
"In 2018, we decided to increase our bilateral trade to $1 billion during a visit to Türkiye by Hun Sen, who was the prime minister at the time," Erdogan said.
"Our efforts to achieve this target are still ongoing," he said, noting that the two sides had conducted a comprehensive review of their bilateral relationship.
The Turkish president also voiced hope that the Türkiye-Cambodia Business Forum, which took place earlier on Sunday, would create further opportunities for commercial cooperation.
He welcomed Phnom Penh’s interest in Turkish defense industry products and said the discussions also covered trade, investment, energy, culture and education.
Pointing to the considerable opportunities available across these sectors, Erdogan said: "We will hopefully further improve our cooperation."
"I view Cambodia, with which we have developed rapidly growing relations in recent years, as an important partner in Southeast Asia," Erdogan said during a joint press conference with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
The two leaders addressed the media after holding bilateral discussions and meetings involving their respective delegations at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul.
Erdogan recalled that Türkiye and Cambodia agreed in 2018 to raise their bilateral trade volume to $1 billion during a visit to Türkiye by Hun Sen, who was Cambodia’s prime minister at the time.
"In 2018, we decided to increase our bilateral trade to $1 billion during a visit to Türkiye by Hun Sen, who was the prime minister at the time," Erdogan said.
"Our efforts to achieve this target are still ongoing," he said, noting that the two sides had conducted a comprehensive review of their bilateral relationship.
The Turkish president also voiced hope that the Türkiye-Cambodia Business Forum, which took place earlier on Sunday, would create further opportunities for commercial cooperation.
He welcomed Phnom Penh’s interest in Turkish defense industry products and said the discussions also covered trade, investment, energy, culture and education.
Pointing to the considerable opportunities available across these sectors, Erdogan said: "We will hopefully further improve our cooperation."
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