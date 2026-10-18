French Presidential Candidate Calls For Macron's Resignation Amid Protests

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Florian Philippot, leader of the French Patriots party and a candidate in France's presidential election, has called on President Emmanuel Macron to resign amid protests, clashes with police and unrest across the country.

In a post on social media, Philippot urged Macron to step down, arguing that his resignation was necessary to restore the authority of the state. He also accused the government of allowing large-scale illegal immigration.

More than 500,000 people reportedly took part in demonstrations across France on Saturday to protest the rising cost of living and higher prices.

Clashes between protesters and police, along with incidents of disorder and vandalism, were reported in several cities, including Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Lille.

According to local sources, some demonstrators carried signs calling for a revolution and chanted slogans demanding Macron's resignation.

More than 850 people have reportedly been detained in Paris, while another 160 were detained in Lyon, 69 in Lille and 17 in Limoges.

Image: Abdul Saboor / Reuters