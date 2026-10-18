Sybіha On Energy Ceasefire: Moscow Has Failed To Honor Any Commitments

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in a post on the social media platform X.

He noted that Russia had carried out 76 attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since U.S. President Donald Trump announced the energy ceasefire.

"Its message could hardly be clearer – Moscow has not abided by any obligations," Sybiha said.

The minister added that in just one week, Russia had launched nearly 2,700 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs and 66 missiles at Ukraine.

Zelensky: Russia has attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure 76 times since Trump announced truce

According to Sybiha, Russia wants sanctions relief without changing its behavior, continued revenues without accountability, and imitation of diplomacy without any obligation to stop killing Ukrainians.

"Easing economic pressure under these circumstances risks giving the Kremlin additional resources to finance its war. It is time for our partners to draw the necessary conclusions. Any serious effort to end this war must increase pressure on Moscow, restrict the revenues financing its aggression, and strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend its cities and energy infrastructure," he said.

Sybiha said that Russia bears responsibility for continuing the war against Ukraine.

"Reducing the cost of its aggression while it continues attacking Ukraine will not bring peace. It can only make further aggression easier to finance," Sybiha wrote.