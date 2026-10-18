ASE Index Down 0.52% With JD10.7Mln Turnover
Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- Turnover on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) totaled JD10.7 million on Sunday, as 3.8 million shares changed hands through 4,225 transactions.
The general share price index fell 0.52 percent to 4,191 points at the closing session.
By sector, the services and industrial indexes fell 0.87% and 0.39%, respectively, while the financial industry went down 0.38% Of the 101 companies traded, share prices of 16 firms rose, compared with their previous closes, while 54 others declined.
//Petra// NQ
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