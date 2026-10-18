Forbes Travel Guide-Endorsed Le Must Brings Plastic-Free Luxury Condiments To The UAE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proven in Five-Star hotels across the Americas, Le Must begins its GCC expansion in Dubai with Mazal Hospitality and ABC Ventures

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Must, the luxury single-serve brand en-dorsed by Forbes Travel Guide, today launched in the United Arab Emirates, marking the GCC chapter of its global expansion. Already served at Four Seasons, The Ritz-Carlton, Mandarin Ori-ental, Waldorf Astoria, St. Regis and Aman properties across the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, the brand brings to Dubai a collection that pairs five-star quality with a fully plastic-free range.

Le Must's Forbes Travel Guide endorsement is granted through AstriaTM, the organization's preferred supplier platform, which vets the brands trusted by the world's Four- and Five-Star hotels. The Le Must range includes gourmet preserves, honey, condiments, hot sauces, mini ol-ive oils, balsamic vinaigrettes and sugar, designed for in-room dining, breakfast service, lounges, luxury cruise lines and private aviation.

Sustainability is a key differentiator for Le Must. The entire range is plastic-free, and the brand is now leading the move to compostable materials in single-serve formats, starting with its com-postable sugar packets, combining luxury with responsible packaging.

“The UAE sets the global standard for hospitality, and its guests notice every detail,” said Moshe Cohen, Founder and CEO of Le Must.“Our promise is that the smallest touch on a breakfast tray reflects the excellence of the entire stay. True luxury today must also be responsible, which is why plastic-free and compostable packaging sits at the heart of everything we make.”

Distribution across the region will be handled by Mazal Hospitality, the Dubai-based supplier of premium hospitality products founded by Franck Salama. Market development will be led by ABC Ventures, the Dubai consultancy founded by Alexandra Leveau.

“Hotels across the Gulf ask for products that are as beautiful as they are impeccable, and Le Must delivers exactly that,” said Franck Salama, Founder and CEO of Mazal Hospitality.“GCC hoteliers want brands that combine excellence with responsibility, and Le Must has already proven itself in the finest hotels of the Americas,” said Alexandra Leveau, Founder and Managing Director of ABC Ventures.“Our role is to connect Le Must with the right properties and build its presence across the region.”

Le Must is marking the launch with the Le Must Discovery Brunch at The Copperhead, Marriott Marquis Dubai Creek, an invitation-only event introducing the collection to leading professionals from the UAE hospitality industry. Moshe Cohen will remain in Dubai through October 29 to meet hotel partners. Following the GCC launch, Le Must's expansion will continue into Europe.

Hotels and hospitality groups interested in the Le Must range can request samples and pricing through Mazal Hospitality. High-resolution images are available on request.

About Le Must

Le Must creates prestige single-serve condiments and preserves for the world's finest hotels, resorts, luxury cruise lines and private aviation operators. Endorsed by Forbes Travel Guide through AstriaTM, it combines Five-Star quality with a fully plastic-free range and compostable packaging. Learn more at lemust.com.

About Mazal Hospitality

Mazal Hospitality is a Dubai-based supplier of premium hospitality products and bespoke oper-ating supplies and equipment (OS&E) to luxury hotels, resorts and restaurants across the GCC, including Jumeirah, Four Seasons and Mandarin Oriental. Founded by Franck Salama, its portfo-lio includes Oshibori Concept, Coffee B and Poudrée Paris. Learn more at mazalhospitality.com.

About ABC Ventures

ABC Ventures is a Dubai-based boutique consultancy specialising in premium food and beverage brand representation and market expansion across the GCC. Founded by Alexandra Leveau, who brings more than 20 years of international F&B experience, it represents brands including Le Must, Little Coffee Company and Riedel. Learn more at abcventures.org.



Contact

Business Development Executive

William Parkinson

ABC Ventures

...

+971 58 534 7373

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CONTACT: Business Development Executive William Parkinson ABC Ventures... +971 58 534 7373