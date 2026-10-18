Chhattisgarh: Notebooks And Pens Used In Durga Pandal To Be Distributed Among Children

MENAFN - IANS) Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Oct 18 (IANS) Showcasing a unique blend of devotion and education, a Durga Puja Association in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur has crafted a pandal using stationery items. Interestingly, a host of stationery items have been used to decorate the pandal with a purpose.

According to the organisers, these stationery items, including notebooks, books, pens, pencils, and school bags, will be distributed among the children from marginalised and disadvantaged families to support them in pursuing education.

This will be done after organising a public function, days after the idol immersion.

A member of the organising committee told IANS, "Our committee has been installing the Durga idol here for 58 years. This year, we have created a very unique pandal. It was decorated by all the committee members using various stationery items."

Another member added, "The theme is 'Stationery World.' All the stationery items used in the decoration will be distributed to children from various areas on the day of the immersion."

Devotees were not just amazed by the beautiful creation but also lavishly praised the idea to empower children.

"Every year, there is a different theme; this time, it is 'Stationery World.' Even the adornment of the Goddess (Mata Rani) has been crafted using stationery items. While it is quite challenging to create, the artisans have decorated the Goddess with great beauty. The entire pandal is decorated with stationery supplies. It is a one-of-a-kind pandal in our city. Since a child's future is linked to stationery, this initiative serves as a form of blessing from the Goddess," said one of the devotees.

While pandals are typically decorated with flowers and lights, this one in Masanganj typically stands out for promoting education and support for others.