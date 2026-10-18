Akasa Air Extends Suspension Of Riyadh, Jeddah Flights Till Oct 27 Amid Middle East Tensions

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Akasa Air on Sunday announced the extension of its suspension of flights to Saudi Arabian cities Riyadh and Jeddah until October 27, as tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East region.

In a post on social media platform X, the airline said the decision was taken after a careful assessment of the evolving situation, adding that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remain its highest priority.

"In view of the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah upto and including October 27, 2026," the airline said.

"This decision follows a careful assessment of the situation, with safety remaining our primary consideration," it added.

The airline stated that it continues to closely monitor developments and assess the situation in real time before taking any further decisions regarding the resumption of services.

To minimise inconvenience for travellers, Akasa Air said passengers affected by the cancellations will be eligible for a full refund or can choose to reschedule their travel without incurring any additional charges.

According to the airline, refunds will be credited to the original mode of payment within seven days. Passengers who made their bookings through travel agents or other travel partners have been advised to contact them directly for assistance with refunds or rescheduling.

"We continue to closely monitor developments and assess the situation in real time. Passengers affected by these cancellations may opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original source of payment within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. Passengers who have booked through travel partners are requested to contact them directly for assistance," the airline noted.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority," it added.