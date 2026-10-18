Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Has Been Attending PTA Meet In The Same School Since He Was 20

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that he has been attending the Parent-teacher meeting in the same school since the age of 20.

As the 'Omkara' actor recently appeared on 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show' with his better half Kareena Kapoor, Saif pointed out that over the years, he has had 4 children of different ages, all studying in the same school.

Saif hilariously shared that he attended his first PTA at the age of 20 and now, he is still going to the same school at 55.

Archana Puran Singh asked Saif and Kareena, "Who goes to school in a parent-teacher meeting? "

Making fun of himself, Saif said, "First of all, I have four children in that school, at different ages. When I was 20 years old, I went for my first PTA meeting. Then I was 30 years old. I am still standing in the same school at 55. And now, even the teachers there have changed."

Throughout the episode, Kareena and Saif shared some fun tidbits from their romantic journey.

Bebo revealed that Saif proposed to her three times, once in Mumbai, once in Greece, and once in Paris, only after which she finally agreed to marry him.

The '3 Idiots' actress said, "He proposed to me in Mumbai, he proposed to me in Greece, and he proposed to me in Paris, and that's when I finally said 'Yes'".

To this, Saif pointed out that, "If you had just said yes in Mumbai, I would have saved a lot of money."

After being in a relationship for almost 5 years, Saif and Kareena got married on 16 October 2012 in Mumbai. The couple has two sons together - Taimur and Jeh.

Saif also has daughter, Sara Ali Khan, and son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his previous marriage to actress Amrita Singh.