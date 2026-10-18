Lavrov Visits Bahrain for Talks with Gulf Cooperation Council Officials
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Bahrain on Saturday to participate in discussions between Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
His arrival in the Bahraini capital, Manama, was announced in a Foreign Ministry statement accompanied by photographs showing officials welcoming the Russian diplomat.
Those receiving Lavrov included Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi and Russia’s ambassador to Bahrain, Alexey Skosyrev.
The visit comes as Bahrain prepares to host the ninth Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue at the foreign minister level. The previous round of discussions took place in September 2025 in Sochi, a Russian resort city.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing on Thursday that participants would discuss a wide range of regional and international developments. She also noted that Lavrov was scheduled to hold additional meetings on the sidelines of the gathering.
His arrival in the Bahraini capital, Manama, was announced in a Foreign Ministry statement accompanied by photographs showing officials welcoming the Russian diplomat.
Those receiving Lavrov included Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi and Russia’s ambassador to Bahrain, Alexey Skosyrev.
The visit comes as Bahrain prepares to host the ninth Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue at the foreign minister level. The previous round of discussions took place in September 2025 in Sochi, a Russian resort city.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing on Thursday that participants would discuss a wide range of regional and international developments. She also noted that Lavrov was scheduled to hold additional meetings on the sidelines of the gathering.
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