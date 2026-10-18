Why HONOR Called It“Pro”: The X Series Biggest Leap Yet

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Riyadh, KSA – October 2026 -The HONOR X Series has built its reputation by pushing the limits of smartphones in its category. Across generations, durability became a defining characteristic, evolving from stronger displays and improved drop resistance into protection against water, dust and demanding everyday conditions. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

With HONOR X9e Pro, that evolution reaches a new stage. Rather than breaking just one limit, HONOR has pushed the boundaries across four key areas: Pro Quality, Pro Battery, Pro Display and Pro Imaging. The result is a phone designed to deliver more endurance, more resilience and more capability without compromising the slim, everyday form factor of a smartphone.

Pro Quality: Durability Goes DeeperHONOR X9e Pro takes the X Series durability legacy to a more sophisticated level with an all-new 360° shock-absorbing architecture, designed to provide enhanced protection against everyday impacts and challenging conditions.

The device is designed to withstand drops from up to 3 metres[1] and has received SGS Five-Star certification for Drop Resistance in Harsh Scenarios.

Beyond drop resistance, HONOR X9e Pro offers comprehensive protection against dust and water with IP68, IP69 and IP69K[2] ratings. These ratings address dust ingress, water immersion and exposure to high-pressure, high-temperature water.The phone can also withstand hot water splashes of up to 85°C[3]. For more demanding conditions, HONOR X9e Pro supports submersion at depths of up to 10 metres[4] and enables underwater photography, taking the X Series' durability story from everyday protection to a level designed for far more demanding environments.Pro Battery: From All-Day to Multi-Day EnduranceBattery is another area where HONOR X9e Pro breaks away from conventional smartphone limits.

The device carries the industry's largest 11,000mAh[5] battery, which is up 2,700mAh from the 8,300mAh battery in the previous generation. Yet despite this significant increase in capacity, it remains approximately 8.08mm thin and weighs just 203g, showing how HONOR has increased energy density without turning the phone into a bulky rugged device.The battery is also built for long-term reliability, with a 6-year battery[6] durability design. This means the battery is designed not only to last longer between charges, but also to deliver reliable performance over years of everyday use.The battery is supported by 80W HONOR SuperCharge, 27W wired reverse charging and AI Power Saving, which dynamically manages power according to how the device is being used. Together, these capabilities push battery endurance beyond the traditional day-to-day charging cycle, giving users more freedom to stay connected for longer.

Pro Display: Built for Harsh Light, Not Just Indoor ViewingThe X9e Pro also makes a major leap in display performance.

Its 6.8-inch 1.5K display supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches a peak brightness of 10,000 nits. Rather than treating brightness as a number alone, HONOR has designed the display to remain usable in one of the most challenging everyday conditions for smartphone screens: direct sunlight.HONOR has also equipped the display with wet-hand and glove-touch support, extending the usability story beyond brightness alone. The idea is that the screen should remain practical whether the user is outdoors in intense sunlight, caught in rain or working with gloves.In other words, the display is designed to break the boundary between the controlled environment of a screen and the unpredictable conditions of everyday life.

Pro Imaging: Clearer Results in More Difficult ConditionsThe X9e Pro's imaging system is led by a 108MP main camera with CIPA 6.0-level stabilization. That stabilization is especially important in situations where hand movement can reduce sharpness, such as night photography, zoom shooting or spontaneous handheld capture. HONOR also adds underwater colour tuning, extending the imaging experience into conditions where conventional smartphone photography becomes more challenging.

Pro AI: Intelligence That Goes Beyond the BasicsThe X9e Pro pushes the“Pro” experience beyond hardware with a broader set of built-in AI capabilities designed for creativity, productivity and everyday interaction. From turning still images into dynamic content with AI Image to Video 2.0 to enhancing and editing photos with Creative Editor 2.0, AI becomes part of the content creation process rather than an add-on. AI FreeGrip and intelligent hand recognition make interaction more intuitive, while tools such as AI Summary, AI Notes, AI Translation and AI Conference help simplify everyday tasks. By bringing these capabilities directly into the smartphone experience, the X9e Pro adds another layer to the X Series evolution: not just a phone that can withstand more, but one that can also do more.A New Pro Era:The X Series has always evolved with every generation but with the X9e Pro, HONOR is no longer advancing one area at a time. The X Series has turned into a broader all-round“Pro” proposition.Color, Price and Availability:HONOR X9e Pro will be offered in four sophisticated color variants: Deep Purple, Reddish Brown, Dawn Gold, Midnight Black.

About HONOR:

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners.With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.

[1] Data comes from HONOR labs under controlled conditions.

[2] The phone is not professionally water resistant. It is splash-proof, water-resistant and dust-proof under normal use. It has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and reaches the IP69K level in accordance with ISO 20653:2023 standard,and reaches the IP66、IP68 and IP69 level in accordance IEC 60529 (international) standards. Splash, water, and dust resistances are not permanently effective, and the protective performance may decrease due to daily wear and tear.

[3] Data comes from HONOR labs under controlled conditions.

[4] Data comes from HONOR labs under controlled conditions.

[5] The typical battery capacity is 11000mAh, and the rated battery capacity is 10510mAh data comes from HONOR Lab.

[6] Data comes from HONOR labs.