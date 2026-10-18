Russia Dispatches First Oil Tanker to Global Markets
(MENAFN) Russia has sent its first tanker carrying oil for international markets from its point of origin, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced on Saturday.
Speaking on a political talk show, Novak said Moscow was encountering no difficulties in selling its oil, adding that numerous countries had expressed interest in purchasing Russian supplies.
“I am aware that the first tanker has already been loaded and dispatched from the port at Dikson,” Novak said, referring to the Arctic port located on the Kara Sea coast in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region.
The announcement follows a diesel supply agreement unveiled by US President Donald Trump on October 9 after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Under the arrangement, Moscow agreed to supply fuel to the United States and international markets.
Putin argued that Russian diesel deliveries would support the global economy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, criticized the agreement, warning that easing restrictions on Russian diesel exports could provide additional funding for Moscow’s military campaign.
Novak also estimated that the global oil market is experiencing a daily supply deficit of around four to six million barrels, a shortage he said has contributed to rising prices.
He noted that although market participants are hoping for a resolution to the current disruption, oil prices remain high. Novak warned that prices could climb further if conditions in the Strait of Hormuz fail to improve.
Speaking on a political talk show, Novak said Moscow was encountering no difficulties in selling its oil, adding that numerous countries had expressed interest in purchasing Russian supplies.
“I am aware that the first tanker has already been loaded and dispatched from the port at Dikson,” Novak said, referring to the Arctic port located on the Kara Sea coast in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region.
The announcement follows a diesel supply agreement unveiled by US President Donald Trump on October 9 after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Under the arrangement, Moscow agreed to supply fuel to the United States and international markets.
Putin argued that Russian diesel deliveries would support the global economy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, criticized the agreement, warning that easing restrictions on Russian diesel exports could provide additional funding for Moscow’s military campaign.
Novak also estimated that the global oil market is experiencing a daily supply deficit of around four to six million barrels, a shortage he said has contributed to rising prices.
He noted that although market participants are hoping for a resolution to the current disruption, oil prices remain high. Novak warned that prices could climb further if conditions in the Strait of Hormuz fail to improve.
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