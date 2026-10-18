Lebanon Prepares for US-Backed Talks with Israel in Florida
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced Saturday that Lebanon will participate in US-sponsored trilateral discussions with Israel scheduled for October 20 in Tampa, Florida.
According to a statement issued by the presidency, Aoun said a Lebanese military delegation would attend the meeting to outline Beirut’s demands for halting Israeli escalation and seek "outcomes consistent with the framework agreement."
The announcement followed Aoun’s meeting with a French delegation led by Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.
Aoun also emphasized Lebanon’s intention to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). He welcomed any arrangement that would maintain an international presence in southern Lebanon and help prevent a security vacuum.
Barrot reaffirmed France’s solidarity with Lebanon and its commitment to supporting the country across various sectors. He also expressed France’s readiness to provide resources to meet Lebanon’s urgent humanitarian requirements, according to the presidential statement.
Israel launched deadly attacks in southern Lebanon in early March and has continued its bombardment despite a US-sponsored framework agreement reached in June. The arrangement was intended to pave the way for an Israeli withdrawal and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
According to a statement issued by the presidency, Aoun said a Lebanese military delegation would attend the meeting to outline Beirut’s demands for halting Israeli escalation and seek "outcomes consistent with the framework agreement."
The announcement followed Aoun’s meeting with a French delegation led by Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.
Aoun also emphasized Lebanon’s intention to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). He welcomed any arrangement that would maintain an international presence in southern Lebanon and help prevent a security vacuum.
Barrot reaffirmed France’s solidarity with Lebanon and its commitment to supporting the country across various sectors. He also expressed France’s readiness to provide resources to meet Lebanon’s urgent humanitarian requirements, according to the presidential statement.
Israel launched deadly attacks in southern Lebanon in early March and has continued its bombardment despite a US-sponsored framework agreement reached in June. The arrangement was intended to pave the way for an Israeli withdrawal and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
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